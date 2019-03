Shabbir Ahluwalia, who is loved by the viewers for his role Abhishek Mehra in ‘Kumkum Bhagya,’ has reportedly bagged ALT Balaji’s web series, in which he might be seen playing a major character. Shabir who is always in sync with his fitness routine also featured in movies like ‘Mission Istaanbul,’ and ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’. Know how the chivalrous actor stays hale and hearty.

Rough and rugged Shabbir does backflips to keep his back in top shape. This is the key behind his fitness. In order to be able to do a backflip, you will be required to jump. So, higher you can jump the better off you are. This is so because you’re giving yourself more time with which to execute the flip. Moreover, working on backflips will tend to improve the explosiveness in your legs. You will be able to strengthen your legs, become flexible and enhance your stamina along with endurance. Not only this, but you will also be able to develop a stronger core if you do it daily. But, you should remember that you must not attempt it at home. Try to swear by a proper fitness routine and you can also take help of your fitness expert to do so.

You will also spot Shabbir attempting handstands. You will be able to enhance your core. Handstands can train your arms and shoulders to be stronger. Being upside down and standing on your hands allows you to engage your core very much. Since you need to stay stable while doing a handstand, it will require you to balance properly. Being upside down also requires you to keep making bodily adjustments to stay that way and many of those adjustments need to be done along with your core. Furthermore, you will also be able to increase your musculoskeletal health in your upper body. Your musculoskeletal health means the health of your bones. So, doing handstands will force the bones in your hands, arms, and the rest of your upper body to produce more bone mass. You will not only be able to increase your bone mineral density but also lower your chances of conditions like osteoporosis. Also, doing it can be fun and you will not require any equipment. You can do it anywhere. When you stand on your feet your heels tend to act as a stabilizer and they help you grip the ground along with staying upright too. While doing it, you will have to adjust your position constantly and your flexors to work overtime to keep you from falling over. This may help you improve your grip strength.