Several studies have established that sitting for prolonged periods of time is dangerous to your health. Now, a new study says that doing physical activity for 30 minutes instead of sitting could cut down the risk of early death by as much as 35 per cent. According to the study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, the duration or intensity of the physical activity doesn’t matter as long as you are swapping it with sitting.

The findings of this study are on the lines of those of previous research studies which showed that sitting is bad for your heart, waist and even brain. A 2016 study said that nearly four per cent of all deaths – approximately 433,000 per year — are due to the fact that people worldwide spend more than three hours a day just sitting down. The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, blamed the high proportion of deaths on the ‘chair effect’ in the population of 54 countries, using data from 2002 to 2011. Your blood sugar level can rise if you sit for too long says a study published in the Texas Heart Institute Journal. According to scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles, sedentary behaviour is a significant predictor of thinning of the medial temporal lobe, or MTL, a brain region involved in the formation of new memories. MTL thinning can be a precursor to cognitive decline and dementia in middle-aged and older adults.

Many studies, including the new one, have pointed out that the best antidote to sitting for long periods of time is increasing your physical activity. Henceforth, try to cut down 30 minutes of te total time you spend sitting down and swap it with these exercises instead:

Spinning: Dedicate about 30 minutes to spinning. This is great for weight loss and it also helps increase blood flow in the body.

Running: A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology showed that runners having heart disease had a 55% lowered risk of dying heart disease-related death. Running also boosts metabolism and helps you to burn more calories.

Walking: According to the American Heart Association, walking can cut down your risk of heart disease and stroke. Walking for around 30 minutes every day was also associated with lowering blood pressure.