Living a sedentary lifestyle can be dangerous to your health. The less sitting or lying down you do during the day, the better your chances are for living a healthy life. But daily work schedule leaves an individual with very less opportunities to stay active. Most of the time you are either sitting on the desk and working, or else you are tired and lying down.

Sitting for a long period at your desk can lead to some serious health complications. Lack of physical activities can also have a direct impact on your work performance and engagement. This is not only stressful but also tiring for your muscles. Releasing muscle stress is equally important when it comes to reducing mental blockage and living a healthy life.

Try these 7 exercises to release stress from sitting all day.

Wrist stretches

Working on your desk is not only tiring for your eyes, but also for your hands. Proper exercises are important to improve your hands mobility and decrease the chances of severe internal injuries. This also helps you release your mind and body stress. Wrist stretches are particularly useful for people who use the desktop computer or a laptop a lot. It will help you relieve and avoid chronic wrist pain and other more serious conditions in the future.

Process: Lift your palms, stretch your arms, press your palms into each other, shake your hands to get rid of any tension, or try some wrist curls using water bottles as weights.

Seated leg raises

With this exercise, you won’t ever have to worry about skipping leg day at the gym. Leg raises not only improves your leg’s structure, but also helps to tone your abdominal muscles. And the best part? They target your quadriceps directly— so you get a killer compound exercise without ever getting up.

Process: Sit upright in your work chair. Straighten your left leg and lift it up slowly and hold it in place for 7-10 seconds. Now, try the same thing with your right leg. For better results, try this at least thrice a day. You can also use your water bottle as a weight over your feet.

Chair dips

For this exercise, you need a desk chair that won’t roll away from you. Chair dips are also known as tricep dips. This exercise is great to build your arms and shoulders.

Process: Sit on the edge of your work chair and grip the edge next to your hips. Your fingers should be pointed at your feet. Make sure that your legs are extended, and your feet should be about hip width apart with the heels touching the ground. Look straight ahead with your chin up. Grasp the edges of the

chair with both hands and use your core and arms to raise your body up off the chair and then down so that your rear goes down toward the floor. Push yourself back up and repeat this twice.

Desk push-ups

This is one of the best upper body exercises. It directly works on your belly and arms.

Process: Place your palms at the edge of your desk (about shoulder-width apart) and move your feet away from the desk until you are inclined towards it. Then, slowly lower your chest downwards of the desk while breathing in, and then push yourself back up.

Spinal twists

Twisting poses helps in restoring your spine’s natural range of motion. Spinal cord is one of the most important organs of our body that runs from the brain to the hip joint. Stress, muscle pain and tissue straining can be kept under control by taking care of your spinal cord.

Process: Try this sitting on your chair. Sit straight with your feet on the floor and hip-width apart, lift through the spine and rotate keeping your core tight. You can also use chair arms to help you gently assist the twist. Hold this position for a few seconds without moving and repeat on the other side.

Chest Opener

This is one of the quickest and effective stretch for anyone who is suffering from frequent shoulder pain.

Process: Sit on the edge of your chair, place both hands behind the lower part of the neck, round this position with your elbows slowly coming in, and hold the chin down. Then, slowly open up your chest and arms (make sure to hold your head high and you don’t hold your breath).

Calf raises

Use your water bottle for some extra weight or lean on a chair or wall for more stability. Calf raises help in building your calf muscles thus helping in releasing the muscle tensions.

Process: Place your hands on a table, slowly lift up your feet and slowly go down, lift up again, and repeat this process while keeping your core tight.

