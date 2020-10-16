Living a sedentary lifestyle can be dangerous to your health. The less sitting or lying down you do during the day the better your chances are for living a healthy life. But daily work schedule leaves an individual with very less opportunities to stay active. Most of the time you are either sitting on the desk and working or else you are tired and lying down. Sitting for a long period at your desk can lead to some serious health complications. Lack of physical activities can also have a direct impact on your work performance and engagement. This is not