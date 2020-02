There have been many reports of sudden cardiac deaths among male marathon participants recently. Acknowledging this, researchers from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Rochester, Michigan, took up a study to look at the causes. They came to the conclusion that over-exercise is the cause. The American Heart Association’s journal Circulation published this study.

Researchers say that ‘moderate to vigorous physical activity is beneficial to overall cardiovascular health. However, more is not always better and can lead to cardiac events, particularly when performed by inactive, unfit, individuals with known or undiagnosed heart disease’. They saw, after reviewing more than 300 scientific studies, that physically active people, like regular walkers, have almost a 50 per cent lower risk of heart attack and sudden cardiac death.

Of course, one cannot deny the many benefits of exercise. But too much of anything is not good for health. The same is true for exercise too. Too less of it will not help you much. Over-exercise will put you at risk of health conditions. You have to strike the right balance.

Here, let us look at a few heart-friendly exercises and how to tell when to stop.

Aerobic exercise (cardios)

These are running, jogging, swimming and biking to name a few. In fact, it can include any and every activity that increases your heart rate. But be sure that even when your heart rate is at its fastest, you can still talk to someone. If not, stop, because you are overdoing it.

Stretching

This is a good way of starting the day. Start slow and gradually work your way up to 20 to 30 minutes a day of stretching. But if it hurts you need to stop immediately. You may be over-exercising, or it may also mean that you may have hurt yourself.

Strength training

These exercises build your endurance and make your heart strong. Just 2 to 3 times a week is enough to reap the benefits. You need to let your muscles recover or else you may experience pain. If even with rest, you feel uneasy, stop immediately and consult your doctor.