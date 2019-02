After featuring in hit films like ‘Pyar Ka Punchnama,’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, talented actress Nushrat Bharucha, will be sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Dream Girl’ and Rajkummar Rao in ‘Turram Khan’. Nushrat was applauded for acting skills in ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, is a fitness fanatic. She is disciplined when it comes to her fitness routine. We decode the secret behind her good looks and trimmed figure.

Nushrat opts for Pilates. The exercise Pilates was developed originally by Joseph Pilates, who dedicated his entire life for enhancing physical and mental health during the early 20th Century. Today Pilates is a well-known exercise and is practised across the globe. It is a total-body workout and can be challenging. So, you can do it with the help of your Pilates instructor.

You will be able to get those killer abs and a stronger core if you do it regularly. Pilates really hits your core muscle, which has effects on your lower back, abdomen, hip and pelvic muscles. You will not require core strengthen only for exercising but also to do your real-world activities as well. According to a study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science, Pilates can be beneficial for people with lower back pain. Furthermore, it lengthens and stretches all the major muscle groups in your body in a balanced manner. It requires a lot of concentration in finding a centre point to control your body through movement. Each exercise has a prescribed placement, rhythm and breathing pattern, which you will have to follow. It is a method is taught to suit each person and exercises are regularly re-evaluated to ensure they are suitable for the person doing it. People from any age group can opt for it. But, pregnant women or people with any other serious health issues should speak to their doctor before undertaking any fitness programme.

You will see that Nushrat is nailing it like a QUEEN here! Look at her? She looks super-svelte right? This is so because it can also help balance muscular strength on both sides of your body, enhanced muscular control of your back and limbs, improve the stabilisation of your spine and your posture as well, improves physical coordination and balance, relaxes your shoulders, neck and upper back along with increasing body awareness. Thus, it can be a good idea to do it to help you de-stress as well.