Exercise with a perfect weight loss diet plan is considered the best way to lose those extra pounds of fats which has accumulated in your body over the months. Are you also spending hours at the gym and still not getting the desired results? Is your workout plan not working for you? You might not know but there are a few important factors that can prevent you from losing those extra pounds even after investing every effort. Some of the very minor habits can increase your weight instead of helping you lose it. So, if you are trying to lose weight and are not able to do so for many days now, you are in the right place. Read this article to know such mistakes that you should avoid, to make your weight loss plan successfully.

Ditch These Habits And Make The Most Of Your WORKOUT Regime

Here are some of the most common workout mistakes that might be sabotaging your fitness goals.

#Forgetting the BASICS

Eating, breathing, and stretching are three basics that work together to keep you safe before, during, and after your workout. Also Read - 3 exercises that really work for weight loss

Large meals are best avoided before a workout – better to snack on fresh fruit, energy bars, or yogurt. Have a complete meal after a workout to help muscles recover.

Remember to drink water before, during, and after your workout.

#Doing the same NON PROGRESSIVE workouts over and over

The fastest way to kill your progress is to do the same workouts over and over. Change it too often however and your results will be average at best as well.

#Not WARMING UP properly

This is one of those boring topics you don’t really care about or want to know about but if you warm-up correctly you could burn up to 25% more calories with every workout. That means getting results 25% faster and cutting the time before you see your abs even further.

Warming up before exercise prepares your muscles, heart, and lungs for physical activity, lowers the risk of injuries, and helps gear up your mind for the workout ahead. When you do warm-up right, the temperature of your muscles and overall body rises which increases blood flow. This, in turn, improves circulation and muscle elasticity — which can increase the range of motion. All of these factors can enhance speed, strength, and endurance.

#Working too hard without RESTING

Working out too much but failing to take proper rest is what is killing your results. According to the experts, inadequate rest can drastically increase the likelihood of injury and is an essential part of a good fitness regimen.

#Doing LONG workouts

Longer workouts do NOT necessarily equal better or faster results. Unfortunately, it is quite common for fitness newbies to fall prey to this notion and in fact end up overtraining, a condition in which your body hits a plateau and could even end up in a Catabolic state (Especially if you are on a calorie deficit diet) and without going into too much detail here, for anyone who is trying to burn fat and increase lean muscle mass, this state is one which should be avoided at all costs!

#Using too much momentum while LIFTING WEIGHTS

Putting up big numbers in the weight room has its benefits, to be sure. Building strength and lean muscle mass can lead to more powerful fat-burning metabolism. But, if you’re not doing it right you could be doing more harm than good.

Slow controlled movement with an intention of what muscle you are working on with a stable core is your best bet for safe great results. Slow controlled ‘eccentric’ muscle contraction (e.g. the slow lowering of the barbell in a bicep curl, or lowering the straight bar down in a bench press) gives you more bang for your buck and gets your muscles stronger faster.

Fixing the above mentioned fundamental exercise flaws are very important to achieve your weight loss goals. Maintaining these basic exercise tips will help you make the best out of your weight loss plan and give you the best results of the hard work you do at the gym.