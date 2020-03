Firm and youthful breasts! Yes, that’s what we all women want. Unfortunately, the changes our body go through as we age and enter different phases of life do take a toll on our bust too. Aging, weight gain, weight loss, pregnancy – are some factors that can take away the firmness of our boobs, causing them to sag.

Surgery is an easy option to make your breasts bigger and firmer. But beware of the cost and side effects. How about getting youthful breasts naturally? Yes, there are natural ways to firm up your sagging bust. Below are best breast-lifting exercises that can help your top half appear firmer. Try a combination of these a few times a week to bring those assets back in shape.

Cobra pose

This exercise will activate your chest muscles. This is usually done as a warmup at the start of chest exercises.

How to do it: Lie on your stomach with your legs extended and the toes resting on the floor. Place your hands directly under your shoulders. Now, lift your head and chest off the ground. Keep your neck neutral and straighten your arms as much as you can. Hold the pose for 30 seconds and return to the start. Do this pose three times.

Push ups

Push-ups don’t just target your triceps and shoulders, but also your chest muscles. This exercise helps strengthen your chest muscles and increase their mass, which make your whole chest look fuller.

Best way to do it: Unlike the normal push-ups, your hands should be far outside the shoulder line while doing this chest exercise. This way, it will work out more of your chest muscle and give you a much firmer bust.

Traveling plank

Planks benefit far more than just your core strength. Travelling plank is a great workout for your chest muscles too.

How to do it: Take the plank position and keep your core tight. Now, lift your right hand and right foot off the ground and step a foot to the right. Hold for a second and move another foot to the right. Then return to the start stepping with your left hand and left foot. Do 10 steps to the right, then switch sides. Complete three sets.