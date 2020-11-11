Morning Vs evening workouts: Which Is best for you?

Morning workouts vs. evening workouts – which one helps you get the most out of your exercise? Is dawn run or jogging around the neighbourhood helpful in jumpstarting your body to take on the day? Or is it better to exhaust yourself at the end of the day with an hour of cardio before hitting the table for dinner? Also Read - Overweight and pregnant: How to manage weight gain during pregnancy

In this article, we take a look at the differences between morning and evening workouts and understand which one works better for you. Also Read - Weight-free exercises to tone every muscle in your arms

The first thing that you should know is why exercising regularly is so important for you?

From boring those extra body fats to beefing your immune system, exercising regularly can have several health benefits. It also helps you to reduce your stress level by enhancing your sleep. Also Read - Quick and effective desk exercises to reduce the stress of sitting all day

The health benefits of regular exercise and physical activity are hard to ignore. Everyone benefits from exercise, regardless of age, sex, or physical ability.

Here are some of the benefits:

Exercise controls weight

Exercise combats health conditions and diseases such as stroke, arthritis, depression, etc.

Exercise elevates a person’s mood

Exercise improves the immune system

Exercising regularly promotes better sleep

Exercise and physical activities are great ways to feel better, boost your inner health, and have fun. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, a healthy adult needs at least 150 minutes to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week.

Now, what’s the best time of day to exercise, morning or evening?

Some people are morning exercisers. For them, an early run or swim is as much a part of their wake-up ritual as that first cup of coffee. Others can’t abide by the idea. They need a nighttime workout to rid themselves of the day’s stresses. Does it make a difference? Well, science says it does! Let’s see how.

What happens when you start your day with a workout?

Your body functions are at its lowest in the morning, as night sleep puts your body in a rested mode. However, working out in the mornings not only helps to kick start your body for the day, but it also helps you to end the day better as well, by providing a better quality of sleep.

According to the studies, people who exercise early in the day are more likely to adhere to their fitness routine because their willpower is stronger than and the pressure of the day hasn’t yet accumulated. Moreover, exercising in the morning has been linked to greater productivity and lower blood pressure. Researchers have also stated that working out before having your breakfast also helps you to burn your fat more effectively compared to working out in the evening.

Advantages of morning workouts

You get better sleep at night

You get fewer cravings for junk foods

You are actually burning more calories and fats

What happens when you workout in the evening?

According to studies, exercising later in the day is much more beneficial than working out in the morning, as your bodily functions are at its peak and you have more energy and more strength for an optimal workout. However, the only con is that it is harder to exercise after a long day at work.

Advantages of evening workouts

In the evening your body temperature is highest when compared to the evening. This makes your muscles and joints more flexible.

You have more energy to exercise in the evening, compared to the first thing in the morning.

Exercising in the evening gives you an outlet for stress release from the day’s work.

So which is the better time to exercise — morning or evening?

It actually depends on your fitness goals. Those who are into running and major sports like football and soccer might go for evening workouts. Similarly, those who are worried about weight gain can go for morning workouts, when post-workout cell responses that influence metabolism are much stronger.