The gorgeous and talented Drashti Dhami, first appeared in the soap ‘Dill Mill Gayye,’ after which there was no looking back for her. She was also seen in soaps like ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi,’ ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon,’ ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani,’ and ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’. The super-svelte actress is always uploaded for her acting skills. Drashti is a fitness freak and also sees to it that she follows a well-balanced diet. Here, we tell you how she manages to stay in top shape.

Drashti does weight training. It can help you build muscle, as lean muscle increases so does your metabolism. A higher metabolism will allow you to burn more calories all day long. Thus, you will be able to grill your fat and get back in shape. It not only strengthens your muscles but your bones too. Weight training can help you increase your bone density, which reduces the risk of fractures and broken bones. Moreover, it can increase your spinal bone density to create a healthy spine. It also enhances your strength in connective tissues and joints. Strong joints, ligaments, and tendons are needed to keep injuries at bay and relieve pain due to osteoarthritis. Strengthening muscles and connective tissue will tend to make injury from daily tasks and routine exercise less likely. Thus, it can be helpful for you.

Furthermore, it will strengthen your back, shoulders, and core, and allow you to correct your bad posture. Also, a stronger back and core will also prevent lower back pain. Finally, weight-training can help you release endorphins. Endorphins are known as neurotransmitters which prevent pain, improve mood, and fight depression. Ta da, you will be able to lower your stress and anxiety. Endorphins also stimulate the mind and help you stay alert. So, get set and weight train to stay healthy and hearty! Drashti is slaying it!

The toned actress does yoga as well. Various studies have suggested that yoga can help you de-stress. Not only this, but you will also be able to improve your stamina, flexibility, coordination, agility and concentration if you do it every day. Moreover, you will also be able to bid adieu to your lower back pain with the help of yoga.

Today, many people follow a sedentary lifestyle. Hence, staying fit is the need of the hour. So, take your fitness expert’s help and opt for an exercise program which is best for you. This will help you stay hale and hearty!