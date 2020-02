The Love Aaj Kal actor who is creating a buzz among the younger crowd, is getting ready for his next venture, which happens to be a fast-paced action movie. @Shutterstock

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently posted a video on Instagram where he is seen performing a front flip. The actor, whose recent movie ‘Love Aaj Kal’ is creating a buzz among the younger crowd, is getting ready for his next venture, which happens to be a fast-paced action movie. His video on Instagram shows him training for his new role.

In a front flip, you jump up in the air, curl yourself into a tight ball and swiftly rotate forward. Then you un-curl yourself and land on your feet. All the movements are in the air. It is not a very difficult or dangerous maneuver if you are on a trampoline. But a hard ground beneath your feet is a different story altogether. If you are a beginner, you will need to take an experienced person’s guidance and practice on a trampoline till you get the moves right before you start off. This will help you avoid the risk of injuries.

HOW TO DO THE FRONT FLIP

Well, if Kartik Aaryan can do it, so can you. Just stand straight and do some warm-ups first. Also, never ever start on a concrete surface. The best is to start on a trampoline. Practice on this till you get it right. Only then try the front flip on solid ground. But even then, avoid concrete surfaces.

Directions

Stretch your ankles and wrists by bending and rolling them.

Flex, roll and rotate your neck.

Lift your legs, one after the other, behind your back and pull it up by the ankle to stretch your hamstrings.

Now prepare your ‘runway’. Run five to six steps, tighten your core and bend your body into a curve.

Then launch yourself off the ground with the balls of your feet (if you are on a trampoline this happens with ease).

Bring your knees up to your chest and swing your arms and shoulders forward to get into the front flip rotation.

Your hands must be in front of you as you flip. This will help you gain balance.

Keep your knees bent and land on the balls of your feet.