Neck Pain: Exercising is great, but are you following these do's and don'ts?

When you hear the “Crack” sound from your casual body movements, you know that you have strained your Neck. Neck pain can be hurtful and more than that it brings along mental stress and worries. Ever wondered what can cause such chronic neck pains? It can be due to your physical workout. Yes, you read it right. Physical activity is important for feeling great and staying healthy. But the wrong execution of a particular move while you are working out may wind up causing neck pain. Also Read - Is your workout killing you? What really happens to your body when you exercise too much

Neck pain is a symptom rather than an ailment. This is your body’s clear message to you that your posture isn’t right. But what do you do when you get chronic neck pain? Let’s understand this condition better and what are the contributing factors that can lead to chronic neck pain. Also Read - Neck pain giving you a hard time? Acupressure can give you instant relief

NECK PAIN POST WORKOUT: WHAT WENT WRONG?

Neck pain may result from overuse of muscles in the neck and shoulder (many shoulder muscles also attach to the neck), the strain on the joints in the neck, or a pinched nerve in the neck or shoulder area. Also Read - 4 expert-recommended yoga poses to relieve shoulder and neck pain

According to fitness experts, one of the biggest contributors to neck pain is poor posture during an activity.

DON’Ts OF WORKOUT TO PREVENT NECK PAIN

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of the word workout? Gym? Yoga? Sweat? Calories? Weight? Well, your workout may come to a standstill if you are not careful about some of the most simple things you need to do after cooling down from a workout.

Carrying your head so that it puts the least amount of weight on your neck can help you to avoid aches and pains. Because our anatomies differ, there is no one ideal head position. However, the following pointers can help prevent neck pain for most people.

DON’Ts

#Never Lead With Your Chin: Avoid the tendency to thrust your head forward while you’re working out.

#Never Lean: Leaning over to reach the handlebars of a workout bike can cause you to round your back and hunch your shoulders up to your ears.

#Yoga Posture: Looking up when doing a “downward dog” position can extend the neck; turning your neck too far when looking behind you can stress the neck joints.

TIPS TO GET RELIEF FROM NECK PAIN

Gentle stretches may help relieve your neck pain. (Remember that using the proper form during physical activity prevents neck pain— so does strengthening the neck, shoulder, and core muscles).

#Apply ice pack: Ice packs used in cold therapy numbs pain and reduces swelling by constricting blood vessels and slowing down the body’s inflammatory action. Wrap an ice pack in a cloth and apply it to the affected area for 15-20 minutes every hour. Don’t apply ice directly to the skin for more than a minute to prevent frostbite.

#Use heat therapy: Heat therapy works a bit differently. It reduces stiffness and also relieves muscle spasms. You can either apply a heat pack directly to the stiff areas of the neck or heat a damp-folded towel for 10-60 seconds and then apply to the affected area. Physiotherapists often recommend warm water shower for joint and muscle relaxation.

WORKOUTS TO TRY!

Do you find it difficult to do your daily chores with ease due to that irritating neck pain? Can’t concentrate on your work due to that excruciating pain? Just relax, we list out a few exercises for you.

#Cervical retractions

Sit with proper back support and place your 2 fingers on the front of your chin and push it backward.

Hold for 1 to 2 seconds and come back

10 reps and you can do it after 2 to 3 hours.

#Corner stretch

Stand at the corner of two adjacent walls, hands placed at shoulder level, chin tucked, elbows slightly elevated.

Push yourself in and do not arch your back.

10 reps and hold for 20 counts.

#Thoracic rotation

Sit erect with both the arms crossed against the chest and turn to both sides about 15 degrees.

Do 10 reps and hold for 10 counts.

#Neck Tilt: From the sitting position, tilt your head down so your chin touches your chest. Hold this position for 5 seconds. Return to the starting position and repeat. Do this five times.

#Neck Stretch: Holding the rest of your body straight, push your chin forward, stretching your throat. Hold for 5 seconds. From the same starting position, push your chin backward and hold for 5 seconds. Do the forward and backward stretch five times each.

#Neck Turn: Look straight ahead, then turn your head to one side, keeping your chin at the same level. Do this five times on each side.

Well, not just during your workout, you must take care of your neck while you are sleeping or just simply sitting. Maintain good posture. Keep your neck in a neutral position, which means your head balances directly over your spine and is not leaning forward or cocked to one side. Also, don’t roll your neck. This can grind your bones together. Your neck ache can be really painful and discomforting, taking good care of it is really important. Apart from all the above mentioned do’s and don’ts for your neck, never hold your head in a bent position for more than 10 minutes, whether you’re reading, watching TV, or looking at a smartphone or computer. And don’t forget to seek professional care if your neck pain lasts more than two weeks.

Disclaimer: If any of these exercises cause severe pain or weakness in your hands or arms, stop right away and talk with your doctor.