When you hear the “Crack” sound from your casual body movements you know that you have strained your Neck. Neck pain can be hurtful and more than that it brings along mental stress and worries. Ever wondered what can cause such chronic neck pains? It can be due to your physical workout. Yes you read it right. Physical activity is important for feeling great and staying healthy. But the wrong execution of a particular move while you are working out may wind up causing neck pain. Neck pain is a symptom rather than an ailment. This is your body’s clear message