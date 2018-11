The festive season is here. Food is an integral part of the cheer and merriment of any celebration across the world. No festive gathering small or large is complete without a variety of exquisite and delectable foods and sumptuous sweets. With such a rich spread of food one is easily tempted and giving in to the appetizing and lavish dishes seems natural. However, overindulgence inevitably results in an increase in weight and girth. When you relax your self-imposed food restrictions, the festivities can seem so much fun. Here are some interesting ideas to keep you in control and shape:

– It’s a good idea to participate in physical exercise i.e. get out for a walk or a run, play your favourite sport such as badminton, tennis, aerobics, yoga etc. Basically, you can do anything to get your heart rate up and have a good time. “After all the heavy meals, you’ll have tons of energy at your disposal to pour in a workout. If you enjoy the sport it will be like a double whammy,” says Khyati Mahajan,Founder, MevoFit brand Fitness drive, Fitness Enthusiast and Expert. If you have a sedentary lifestyle it’s a great time to start with small intervals of exercise . You could indulge in short and small walks in your neighbourhood or take the stairs instead of the elevator. Taking your calls while exercising may be a useful and healthy way of multitasking.

If you have a sedentary lifestyle it's a great time to start with small intervals of exercise . You could indulge in short and small walks in your neighbourhood or take the stairs instead of the elevator. Taking your calls while exercising may be a useful and healthy way of multitasking.

Get enough sleep – People who sleep less than what their body requires have lower levels of chemicals that control how good they feel about themselves. Reduced sleep also implies an increase in appetite. So one feels hungrier when exhausted. And when one is not well rested its easier to give into temptations!

– People who sleep less than what their body requires have lower levels of chemicals that control how good they feel about themselves. Reduced sleep also implies an increase in appetite. So one feels hungrier when exhausted. And when one is not well rested its easier to give into temptations! Stay on the move – Gym attendance dips during the festivities. On the contrary, working out during this time is especially important. Exercise burns calories and also keeps you bright and happy. We often indulge in food indiscriminately when heavily stressed. People who engage in physical exercise are more aware and in control of their appetite.