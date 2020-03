This is easy to do and all you need is a wall. Just stand with your back to a wall and sink down to a seated position. @Shutterstock

According to official records, India has 114 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. The government has issued advisories to citizens to avoid public gatherings and practice social distancing. In Delhi, the government has banned the congregation of more than 50 people at one place. All this is being done to contain the spread of the deadly disease. Given this scenario, it makes sense to avoid going to the gym till the crisis blows over. But you still need to maintain your fitness and training. This is precisely the reason why we have compiled a list of home exercises that you can easily do in the house. It will ensure that you remain fit and healthy too.

Get yourself a jump rope

This will probably take you back to childhood. But a jump rope is a great way to stay fit. It gives you an intense cardio workout in a few minutes time. But if you have joint issues, stay clear of this workout. It may cause further damage to your already compromised joints.

Try some lunges

This home exercise is easy to do and all you need is space to move about. You can also make it a fun workout by lunging across the room to put off the light or lunging to the dinner table. It will maintain strength in your lower body and build endurance too. You can also try holding 1 or 2 litre water bottles for added benefits. You can also perform the typical lunge by placing one foot in front. You raise your hands and then sink into a deep lunge.

Wall squats are good

This is another home exercise that is easy to do and all you need is a wall. Just stand with your back to a wall and sink down to a seated position. Your thighs must be parallel to the floor and your back must be supported by the wall. Hold the position for about 30 seconds. Increase the time gradually.

At home overhead press

You will need dumbbells for this workout. Sit on a straight-back chair and keep your back pressed firmly against the back of the seat. Hold the dumbbells over your head with your upper arms positioned in a straight line from elbow to elbow. Extend the arms fully without locking the elbow. Pause and then return to starting position.