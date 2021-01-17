Is the coronavirus fear keeping you away from the gym? While the scenario seems to be changing, the fear of a pandemic looming large is instilled in people’s hearts. What started as a mandatory measure to combat the microscopic villain, staying inside the house is something we all got used to. While it is important, it can possibly throw a wrench in meeting your daily step goals. Plus, in your fight against the pandemic, you must not forget about the obesity epidemic that can have acutely devastating effects on your health. One way to avoid it is by focusing on your daily step count. It is advised that an average adult should take at least 10,000 steps a day to stay active and fit. Also Read - Working in your pyjamas linked to a decline in mental health; Here’s how to mitigate the risk

Part of reaching your fitness goals is literally stepping up your game. We all know that prolonged sitting can have detrimental effects on your health. But before you throw every chair out of your house, you must understand that it is more about the lack of movement than it is about the act of sitting. Also Read - This is the right way to eat chia seeds for weight loss

Tips To Increase Step Count When You’re Indoors

Studies suggest that sitting for extended periods of time is not good for people who exercise every day. It may blunt the positive effects of your workout. Long bouts of inactivity can restrict the blood flow and deprive your muscles of the essential nutrients. With that said, here are some ways to increase step count when you are stuck indoors. Also Read - 5 health benefits of drinking lime water

Take The Stairs

Try to walk up and down the stairs whenever possible. It will not only keep your weight in check, but improve overall health too. It is an easily available type of physical activity that requires no special training. Studies have also shown that taking the stairs can improve cholesterol and blood pressure levels, which in turn will keep heart diseases at bay. It will also help increase muscle strength, build endurance and improve mental health.

Stroll While On The Phone

One of the easiest ways to increase your step count is walking around whenever you get a call. It encourages a person to be more physically active for mental and physical reasons. It spurs creative thinking by improving your mood and it also keeps you focused.

Say Yes To Short Breaks

Yes, you’re busy. You hardly get time to stand up from your place, but what will you do if you will get sick by not moving at all. Set a reminder to take a break from your work every 1 hour. All you need to do is get up and walk around your house.

March In Place

This is an effective way to increase your step count when you are stuck inside your house. On-the-spot marching can help improve blood circulation, reduce pain in joints, develop balance and elevate heart rate. Plus, it is a fun way to keep yourself active throughout the day.

Walk After Every Meal

Taking a short walk after breakfast, lunch, and dinner is also a good way to digest your food and increase your step count. Walking after meals helps improve digestion, heart health, manage blood sugar, regulate blood pressure and weight loss.

Dance It Out

Do you love jamming to your favourite upbeat track every now and then? Then, that’s all you need to add to your daily physical activity. Not only will it increase your step count but it is the perfect stress buster for you.