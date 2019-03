The 8th edition of DNA iCanRun is scheduled for 24th March. This woman’s marathon will be held in 3 categories: 5k, 10k and a half marathon. Running can be a stress-buster. Along with improving your physical well-being, it can also be helpful for your mental health. It can reduce your risk of cognitive decline as it boosts the chemicals in the brain which support and degeneration of the hippocampus (which is an important part of the brain for memory and learning). While you might be eagerly waiting for the day of the run, you need to follow some golden rules to turn this marathon into your dream run. Running poses quite a few challenges for first timers. For example, to be able to complete the race and keeping away from injuries. Here are tips that will help you ace your first marathon.

1: You must keep a training log

See to it that you write down your daily mileage, run times, race distance and times, and how you feel after running. This will help you improve further. Moreover, you should write down immediately as you may forget later on.

2: Enjoy your first experience

If it is your first marathon then your aim should be to complete it rather than stressing on the timing. You will get many chances in the future marathons to improve your timings and met your desired goal. So, just train hard and be positive and run without worrying about anything.

3: Have an optimistic approach

Be your own saviour. You should not allow your mind to get occupied with any negative thoughts. Have faith in yourself. Being negative will not only demoralize you but it may lower your self-confidence as well. So, when the going gets tough, console yourself, pat yourself on the back and motivate yourself to do better.

4: Pay attention to your diet

It is essential to fuel your body correctly before the race. Do some basic research about the kind of diet you should opt for. Of course, you can take your expert’s help. A right kind of diet will not only help you to perform better, but it will also allow you to recover faster. You must try to eat some carbs before your long runs and have a protein filled meal afterwards. While having a simple breakfast will be a good idea. “Also, keep in mind that you must reduce your intake of energy drinks which are loaded with calories and protein bars. This is a generic rule. You can get your daily dose of proteins in the form of lentils, beans, veggies, fruits (bananas, chikus, mangoes, dairy, nuts, eggs and seeds. For breakfast before the run, you can have a ragi porridge and add some nuts. Also, the ones who are participating for the first time can carry roasted nuts or nuts with jaggery, to stay energized as the energy levels can drop. You must stay hydrated and drink a lot of water and have buttermilk,” says Manjari Chandra, Senior Consultant, Nutrition, Max Healthcare.

5: You must rest yourself

Rest, and recovery is essential for you. So, take a day off from your training if you are a novice. Don’t ignore the signs give by your body, no matter what your training plan says.

6: You should find a running buddy

If you don’t want to do it alone then you should find someone you can go out and run with, someone to share your training program. This can help you stay motivated. Moreover, finding someone who has already participated in the marathon will be a bonus point. You will get a brief idea about what’s involved in it. Also, running with other people can also be fun and a great way to meet new people and interact with them.

7: Rest before the BIG day

Just working out hard or going for a long run, may not improve your marathon time. So, allow your body to rest and recover, in the last two weeks.

8: Sleep well before your big day

Yes, we do understand that you are very much excited to participate in the marathon for the first time. Your energy levels are also high. Texting your friend late in the night and discussing the race will surely be fun. But, you also can’t afford to sacrifice your sleep right? It’s so hard to run on no sleep. So, just stay away from your cell phone and try to hit the sack early. See to it that you get a sound sleep.

9: Wear the right shoes and clothes

Opt for a shoe which will help you land properly. In order to decrease the impact on your whole body, prevent ankles and knees pain, and run injury-free, you have to land on the right part of the foot. Your shoe will also play a vital role in doing so. You must land with the front part of the foot, not with your toes- but with your forefoot. The forefoot strike will help your whole body to take a right-leaning forward posture and run easily. Speaking about clothes, ill-fitted clothes are a strict no-no. Choose what fits you best.