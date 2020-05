A balanced diet combined with regular exercise is the key to leading a healthy life. Being physically active is very important for maintain a healthy weight and reduce your risk of chronic diseases. A new study has also reiterated the importance of exercise to keep your heart heathy and live longer. The study was conducted by a team of researchers from Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Norway. Also Read - Looking for ways to get in shape for summer? Try these HIIT workouts

Particularly it suggested that regular exercise can protect people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (Afib) from serious cardiovascular (CVD) events and early mortality. Atrial fibrillation is a heart condition that causes irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can interrupt the normal flow of blood. It can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases.

The new study found that people with atrial fibrillation who exercise regularly generally live longer than patients who exercise less. They also have almost half the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, according to the researchers.

The study also showed that inactive people with atrial fibrillation generally die earlier than inactive people without the condition.

In order to reduce risk of heart disease, one should do minimum 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of high-intensity exercise each week – they recommended. The researchers further noted that high-intensity interval training is more effective than moderate exercise for improving fitness.

HIIT and heart health

A growing body of research has shown that high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, is the best workout for your heart and lungs. It is very much safe for older adults too. High-intensity interval training involves short bouts of intense exercise alternated with less intense recovery periods. The HIIT session typically last from 10 to 30 minutes, or until you’re too exhausted to continue. Though the workout period is short, it can produce similar or better health benefits than moderate-intensity exercise in a shorter amount of time.

HIIT workouts can include a variety of exercises such as sprinting, biking, jumping or other body weight exercises. For a HIIT workout using a stationary exercise bike, you could cycle as fast as possible against high resistance for about 30 seconds, then do a slow pace with low resistance for a minute. This would count as one “round” or “repetition” of HIIT. You would complete 4 to 6 repetitions in one workout.

How to Get Started With HIIT

For those who are short on time and want to get active, high-intensity interval training is the best choice. Experts recommend beginners to start with a 1:2 ratio of work to rest. It is really easy to get started. First choose your activity (running, biking, jumping, etc.), then experiment with different durations of exercise and recovery.

You may try these few simple HIIT workouts: