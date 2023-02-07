Exercise May Reduce Side Effects Of Breast Cancer Treatment: Fitness Expert

If you were physically active before your cancer treatment, you might not be able to continue your workout while undergoing treatment.

Getting diagnosed with breast cancer can be devastating for anyone. Fitness Expert Meenakshi Mohanty shares how it becomes all the more essential to pay greater attention to your health as you battle cancer since cancer procedures such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and hormone therapy frequently incur psychological and physiological side effects that affect the patient's capacity to function and carry out necessary daily tasks, as well as their quality of life.

Research shows that patients who exercised during and after radiation therapy recovered from cancer-related fatigue more quickly than other patients.

The exercising patients also observed a significant improvement in emotional, physical, and social well-being.

The workouts recommended to the patients were designed to gradually increase in intensity with the respondents' ultimate goal of achieving adequate exercise levels permitted by their condition.

Irrespective of the duration of exercise every day, patients displayed signs of reduced cancer-related exhaustion during and following radiation therapy as long as they religiously maintained consistency.

Cancer Treatment And Rigorous Exercise

The beginning of cancer treatment is not an appropriate time to start a rigorous exercise. Cancer therapies, especially radiation, often leave patients with fluctuating energy levels, meaning that you will have days when you feel completely worn out and days when you feel adequately energized. While following an exercise regimen, cancer patients must keenly observe their body's signals and increase or reduce the intensity of their workouts accordingly.

Breast Cancer And Fitness Regimen

If you are a breast cancer patient ready to adopt a new fitness regimen, you should discuss it with your doctor first. Exercising and receiving radiation or any other cancer treatment involves complexities that your doctor will help you navigate. In addition, if you were physically active before your cancer treatment, you might not be able to continue your workout while undergoing treatment.

