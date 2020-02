Exercise is important if you want to be fit and healthy. But sometimes it can bring with it some strange side-effects. And a headache is one of them. Many people suffer from what is called an exercise headache. In fact, even the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates noted the association between headaches and exercise. So, it is not a new condition and has been around for thousands of years. This kind of headache can prevent you from sticking to your workout and this will interfere with your fitness regime. These are exertional headaches that can strike during or after your workout. Experts are divided about the exact cause of this, but some say that it may be due to lack of oxygen in your muscles and brain.

So, what do you do about it? Here we tell you how you can deal with exercise headache. But if you experience exercise headache even after taking all precautions, consult a doctor. It may also be due to some underlying health condition.

Breathe properly while exercising

Many people unconsciously hold their breathe while performing exercises. This increases the pressure in your brain, and you get a headache. So, you must try and be conscious about out breathe while exercising. Take deep breathes occasionally and breathe normally the rest of the time. This will prevent exercise headaches.

Hydration is important

Drink water before and after your workout. You sweat a lot when you exercise. This may cause dehydration, which we know can cause headaches. So, be sure not to ignore your thirst. You don’t have to guzzle down a whole bottle of water. Just sip occasionally even during your workout to avoid exercise headache.

Don’t push yourself too hard

If you have a late night, it is not absolutely necessary to go for your early-morning gym workout just because it is a routine. Nor do you have to push yourself if you feel too tired. Fatigue can act as a trigger for exercise headache. So be sure to rest properly and catch up on your sleep.

Switch track

If you feel that a certain workout is triggering your exercise headache, maybe you need to more to another form of exercise. Just be conscious of what kind of exercise triggers your exercise headache and try to avoid it. There are many other options that you can choose from.