Effective exercises that give you a flat belly in just 30 days

Are you finding it difficult to fit into your favourite clothes? Do you get stressed looking at your belly fat in the mirror while getting ready every morning? If yes, now is the time to do something about it seriously and start working on a healthier and fitter you. How? start with these exercises.

Abdominal fat is also associated with an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, and cancer. So, if you have a big belly, you are more likely to suffer from these diseases. Here, in this article, we have gathered the top 5 flat belly exercises that you can do from the comfort of your own home. Each day you will need only 10 minutes of your time to perform these exercises and you will see amazing results during your first week.

#Crunches, 15 times

Crunches are a classic core exercise for defining the abdominal muscles and are ideal for toning the rectus abdominis and oblique muscles.

Exercise technique:

*Lie on your back on the floor or on a comfortable mat.

*Bend your knees.

*Lift your shoulders toward the ceiling using your abdominal muscles and pause at the peak.

#Lift and Twist Crunch

This is a Pilates exercise and is excellent for trimming the waist and toning the tummy.

Exercise technique:

*Lie on your back on a yoga mat. Bring the hands behind the back of the neck, lift and twist the upper body to one side and bring your elbow towards the opposite knee.

*Inhale, lower back down.

*Exhale, lift and twist towards the other side, inhale return to starting position.

*Keep this movement going and you can start to speed it up a little bit once you get comfortable with the exercise.

*Then, start to extend one leg out as you go.

*Keep pulling the lower tummy muscles up and breathe deeply.

*To advance it further, you can start to tap the heel of the extended leg onto the floor.

This will work the lower tummy muscles even more therefore giving support and strength to the lower back. Aim for doing it for 30 seconds in one go.

#Plank exercise, 15 times

This exercise works not only your abdominals, but also your arms, glutes, shoulders, and legs.

Exercise technique:

*Lie down on your tummy and then come on your palms and toes.

*Lift the knees off the floor.

*Draw your tummy muscles up and breathe deeply into the side and back of the rib cage. Aim to hold the pose for 30 seconds.

#Mountain climbers exercise, 15 times

The Mountain Climber is an advanced, high-intensity exercise that will get your heart rate up. It’s perfect to incorporate into your daily routine for some cardio.

Exercise technique:

*Get into a plank position, on your hands and toes.

*Position your hands at about shoulder-width apart from each other.

*Then, pull the right knee into your chest as far as you can.

*Switch and do the same thing with your other knee and remember to keep your hips down.

#The Hundred Exercise

This classic Pilates exercise defines the tummy muscles and promotes a strong and healthy back.

Exercise technique:

*Bring the legs into a tabletop position, hip-width apart.

*Lift the arms up off the floor and lift the head, neck, and chest upwards, being careful not to strain the neck but taking the strain to the tummy. Start to pulse the arms up and down.

*If you would like to advance the pose, extend the legs up towards the sky.

*Keep the tummy muscles taught and aim to continue for 50 seconds.

These exercises are ideal for a home workout. You do not need any special equipment to perform them, just your own body and your own will. For the best result, combine these exercises with portion control.

Also, feel free to share with us in the comments which exercise is your favorite and which one you think has helped you the most.

Have a happy workout at home!