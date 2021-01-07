Are you finding it difficult to fit into your favourite clothes? Do you get stressed looking at your belly fat in the mirror while getting ready every morning? If yes now is the time to do something about it seriously and start working on a healthier and fitter you. How? start with these exercises. Abdominal fat is also associated with an increased risk of heart disease diabetes hypertension stroke and cancer. So if you have a big belly you are more likely to suffer from these diseases. Here in this article we have gathered the top 5 flat belly exercises