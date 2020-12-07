The pandemic and quarantine gave people another excuse not to roll out of bed and exercise. That’s true most people dread exercise and with winters here they will resent going out for a run. The good news is that you don’t need long hours of physical exercise to live healthily. In fact a new study suggests that even relatively tiny amounts of exercise during the day offers multiple health benefits. A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine revealed that 11 minutes of exercise every day might help you live longer. It was a meta-analysis of nine