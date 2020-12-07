The pandemic and quarantine gave people another excuse not to roll out of bed and exercise. That’s true, most people dread exercise, and with winters here, they will resent going out for a run. The good news is that you don’t need long hours of physical exercise to live healthily. In fact, a new study suggests that even relatively tiny amounts of exercise during the day offers multiple health benefits. Also Read - Climbing stairs every day is good for your mental health and wellbeing

A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine revealed that 11 minutes of exercise every day might help you live longer. It was a meta-analysis of nine other studies tracking nearly 45,000 people for 4.0 to 14.5 years. Researchers found that those who lived a sedentary lifestyle died very young. But people who sat for 8.5-10 hours a day but got as little as 11 minutes of exercise significantly reduced that risk. It was also found that 30-40 minutes of exercise is even more beneficial for your health.

The Link Between Sitting And Diseases

We use less energy when we are sitting than we do while standing or moving around. Sitting for long hours (more than 8 hours a day without physical exercise) can increase the risk of blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat and abnormal cholesterol levels. All of these problems can affect your metabolism and make you vulnerable to chronic diseases like heart diseases, kidney damage and diabetes.

Several studies have shown that sitting for prolonged periods can up your risk of developing health diseases and mortality. A 2018 study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology found a link between long periods of sitting and a higher risk of death from cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

Another study published in Science Daily found that an hour of moderate exercise a day is enough to counter the health risks from prolonged sitting. While more studies continue to examine the effects of sitting and physical exercise on health, it is clear that less sitting and more physical activity is required to mitigate the risk of developing various health diseases.

Ways To Exercise While Working

Take a break from sitting every thirty minutes and stretch

Make sure you walk every time you make or answer a call

Do some basic exercise for about 10 minutes to keep health diseases at bay

Do some balance exercises, squats, desk sit-ups, tree pose, chair pose and calf rises

Walk on the stairs for a few minutes every chance you get

Sit on an exercise ball with your back straight

Stand and work if possible

There are many health benefits of movement. It will keep your weight in check, increase productivity, maintain muscle tone, improve mental well-being and keep health diseases at bay. People who sit for more than 8 hours a day should get some exercise to maintain overall health. You don’t have to indulge in strenuous exercises; even moderate movements can help you keep fit. It is best to consult a professional, especially if you suffer from a health disease. Remember, an amalgam of healthy eating and physical activity can do wonders for you.