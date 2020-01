If the muscles are not stretched regularly, it becomes stiff and tight. This has an effect on your movement capability and makes you more prone to back pain. @Shutterstock

If you want to be fit, stretch. This is the basic mantra of most fitness gurus. You can do cardios and resistance training or weights and planks. But, if you don’t stretch, you will not reap full benefits from your workouts. Stretching is important. It increases flexibility and increases your range of motion. Stretches keep the joints well-greased and the muscles strong. It will also significantly bring down your risk of risk for joint pain, strains and muscle damage. The best thing about this workout is that you can do it anywhere and anytime.

BENEFITS OF STRETCHING

Let us take a look at the many benefits of this workout.

It improves circulation

This increases blood flow to your muscles. This will ensure smoother flow of blood to the muscles. Because of this, you will experience less muscle soreness and your recovery time will also go down significantly.

Your posture will improve

Weak muscles are one of the main causes of a poor posture. Stretching makes your muscles strong. This helps in correcting postural defects. It also brings down pain associated with bad posture.

It gives you relief from back pain

If the muscles are not stretched regularly, it becomes stiff and tight. This has an effect on your movement capability and makes you more prone to back pain. Regular stretching can keep your muscles supple and this will prevent any strain and pain. It will also help heal any existing injury to the back.

A FEW STRETCHES FOR YOU

Stretches are important. Here, we bring a few stretches that you can easily try every day.

Keep your neck strong

For this, all you have to do is sit straight on a chair and place both hands behind your back. Gently lower your left shoulder and bend your head toward the right side till you feel a stretch. Hold this position for 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Work your glutes

Sit straight on a chair and place your right ankle on your left thigh. Keep your hands on your shins. Your spine must be straight. Lean forward to deepen the stretch. Hold for 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Strengthen your lower back

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lift your left arm and reach towards your right side. Hold this position for 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side.