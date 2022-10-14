Depression, Anxiety And ADHD On The Rise: How Physical Activity Can Manage Them?

Physical activity: An effortless method to handle depression, anxiety and ADHD

Depression, anxiety, and ADHD are all becoming increasingly prevalent in today's society. Our hectic way of life is characterized by constant multitasking, which contributes to increased stress levels. Because of the prospect of unfavourable responses to medication, treating these mental health issues is not easy. However, one choice most people neglect to consider is physical activity. It is not a secret that exercise has many benefits; however, it is often ignored when it comes to being seen as a way to treat issues such as anxiety, stress, and depression. It is beneficial in preventing cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and many other conditions. However, a significant number of people are unaware of the fact that physical activity can be an effective treatment for mental health problems.

Exercise And Mental Health

At a foremost glimpse, it may not seem that mental health and exercise are connected. However, physical activity is responsible for various body alterations, which have significant implications for the brain. For example, your body will produce feel-good chemicals like endorphins and serotonin when you exercise. These chemicals lift your mood and make you feel more optimistic. Numerous studies have found that participating in physical activity can help to alleviate symptoms associated with depression and anxiety. In addition, it helps improve concentration and focus, which are essential in the fight against attention deficit disorder. If you're not a gym person, you can choose any activity you enjoy running, cycling, swimming, playing your favourite sport, dancing, martial arts etc. Start with 10-15 mins of this activity and slowly increase it to 45-60 mins depending on the action and intensity.

Here are five activities recommended by Rihana Qureshi, a strength coach and nutrition expert:

Strength Training: Apart from the physical benefits of strength training, it has a lot of psychological benefits, too it helps improve mood and self-esteem and teaches mental strength and resilience. Running: When you run, more blood reaches your brain and impacts the brain region that controls your mood and reacts to stressful situations. Also, 'runner's high' is pretty natural -shortly after a run, many feel-good chemicals are produced that provide a feeling of reduced stress and calm. Yoga: Yoga is an excellent way to relieve stress, anxiety and depression since it combines exercise, relaxation techniques, and meditation. In addition, it improves your mind-body connection the more you practice, the more you can achieve control over your thoughts, feelings and mood. Playing a sport: Playing your favourite sport benefits your mental health in more ways than one. Apart from the physical benefits of the movement involved in performing the sport, it improves your mood, instils a competitive spirit and distracts your daily routine. Zumba/Aerobics (Or any dance form): It is fun. Period. Zumba, Aerobics or any other dance form is a fun way to de-stress and lower stress hormones.

Rihana also stresses the importance of good nutrition in shaping mental health.

It may come as a surprise to you, but our gut has a significant impact on both our feelings and our moods. This is because gut bacteria are accountable for making hundreds of neurochemicals, which are then utilized by the brain to control fundamental mental processes. For example, fresh veggies and fruits are rich in phytochemicals and antioxidants, which prevent cell damage. In addition, protein-rich foods help make serotonin and improve alertness. Vitamin D Insufficiency: When discussing issues related to mental health, there is one more thing, the elixir of sunlight, that deserves special attention. Vitamin D can be obtained in large amounts from exposure to sunlight. This was covered in class, so we already knew it. Despite this, we don't even come close to making the most of our abundant sunshine. Signs of vitamin D insufficiency are similar to that of depression. Hence regular exposure to sunlight is a must. In addition, daily exposure to sunlight increases the level of serotonin hormone, which is associated with boosting mood.

"Expose yourself a minimum of 20-25 minutes every day to morning sunshine (between 7:30-8:30 am) regularly", Rihana adds.

