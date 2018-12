It doesn’t matter of you are fat or thin, man or a woman, double chin is a common occurrence. Usually, you tend to get a double chin when put on weight. Often, it is only in photos that we notice our double chin. But the fact is that double chin is very visible to others since it is right on the face! Makeup could conceal your double chin only upto a certain extent. But to get rid of the double chin, you need to exercise frequently. One of the most effective ways to get rid of double chin is to practice face yoga. Face Yoga expert Danielle Collins says that practising face yoga can help tone your face to make it look less chubby.

‘Kiss the sky’: This exercise actually involves kissing the sky! All you need to do is tilt your head back and make a kissing sound and action as you look towards the sky. Do this twice a day for a minute each time to get rid of your double chin.

Stand erect: Did you know that poor posture can make it look like you have a double chin? Always stand and erect so as to enable your neck muscles to be pulled up tight.

Another face exercise is to open your mouth as wide as possible and stick your tongue as far as you can. Hold this for at least 10 counts and do this 10 times a day.

Also, try doing face yoga:

• Sit in a comfortable position and relax your shoulders.

• Now lift your chin up and then turn your head to the right keeping your face in the upward direction.

• Pucker your lips together and feel the stretch in your neck and jawline on the right side.

• Hold this position for a few seconds and then do the same thing on the left side.

• Next, look upwards and repeat the pose.

• Relax and come back to the starting position.

• Breathe normally throughout the exercise, do not hold your breath.

You can do this pose multiple times in a day to see quicker results.