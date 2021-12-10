Bride Fitness Routine: Ultimate Workout Plan For Brides To Get Ready For The Big Day

Planning to get married anytime soon? here are some of the effective and easy at-home workouts that you may practice on a daily basis to look fit and toned on your wedding day.

Are you going to tie the knot soon? if yes, then you are at the right place. Who doesn't want to look the best on their big day, everyone right? Now, that the wedding season has already arrived, we share some of the most effective exercises that you can do to get a toned and perfect body shape so that you can fit in your favourite lehenga on your wedding day. Excited enough? Let's dive into the exercises.

Squats

Squats are one of the best exercises to tone your leg muscles and make them stronger. Even the basic squat can easily help you drop those last extra pounds.

The Right Way To Do Squats

Stand straight with feet hip-width apart. Keep your stomach muscles tight. Now, slowly lower down your upper body, as if sitting in an invisible chair. Straighten your legs to lift back up. Repeat this exercise 3*15 times.

Skipping

This rope exercise is one of the most effective workouts for almost all your body parts. And not just your body toning, skipping can also keep diseases at bay. From a healthy heart to a beautiful body and skin, skipping can master all your fitness needs.

The Right Way To Do Skipping

Again, not just the exercise, the way you do it is important when it comes to tone the body parts. Here are some easy tips:

Grab the handles of the skipping rope from both sides and start with the rope behind you, so it's right at your heels. As the rope swings up overhead, bend your knees slightly. Once you're at a comfortable speed, your wrists can do all the work. Now you hop and continue the same process. Repeat this 3*20 times.

Crunches

Crunches are the best workout for toning the abs muscles and the core muscles. If you are trying hard to get those toned abs, abdominal crunches can really be great to ramp up your fitness program. After all, the toned and perfect core is what everyone who is into fitness looks out for.

The Right Way To Do Crunches

Lie down on your back. Keep your feet on the floor, hip-width apart. Now, bend your knees and place your arms across your chest. Slowly contract your abs. Make sure to inhale at this point in time. Now, exhale slowly and lift your upper body, keeping your head and neck relaxed. Go back to the starting position. Repeat this exercise 3*15 times.