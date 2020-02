We usually ignore our joints till they start hurting after years of abuse. But you need to keep them strong and healthy irrespective of age and gender. The first thing here, f course, is to lose weight. This is because extra weight puts more pressure on your joints. This is particularly true for hip, ankle and knee joints. You also need to have a healthy diet so that you get the nutrients that will keep your joints healthy. But in addition to all this, you also need to be physically active to keep your joints flexible and strong. There are many exercises that can help you do this. Yoga is also a very good option as are some low-impact workouts. Or you can try out some stretches.

Here, we show you a few stretches that can make your joints strong and supple. But before you start, consult your doctor if you have any underlying health conditions. Also, if you experience severe pain, stop immediately and talk to your doctor.

Lat Stretch

To do this, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Your back must be straight and arms up over your head. Hold your hands together and lean toward your left side. Your lower body from the hips down must be straight. Feel the pull along your right side. Hold this position for about 15 seconds and repeat on other side. Do these 10 times.

Calf Stretch

Face a wall and place your hands on it. You can also do this on the back of a chair, a table or a countertop. Step back with your right leg and keep it straight. Press your right heel toward the floor and push your hips forward. Bend your left leg slightly and feel the stretch in your right calf. Hold this position for about 15 seconds and repeat with other leg. Do these 10 to 15 times.

Tricep Stretch

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your back straight and lift your arms over your head. Bend your left arm and hold the elbow with your right hand and pull toward your head. This stretches the back of your bent arm. Hold this position for 15 seconds and repeat on other elbow. Do these 10 to 15 times.