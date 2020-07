Your face says a lot about you. So, you also need to lose weight on your face and get a more contoured look. @Shutterstock

If you have put on a lot of weight, you may notice that your face looks kind of bulky too. Yes, your face can also accumulate fat. This is not at all desirable. Most people concentrate on their bodies when they start their weight loss journey. They are so focused on losing weight that they tend to ignore that part that is most visible to others. Your face says a lot about you. So, you also need to lose weight on your face and get a more contoured look. This is not that difficult to achieve. You can easily get a chiseled jawline if you put some efforts into it. A few easy exercises can make your face look lean and structured. But along with this you also have to follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly. Overall fitness is what you must aim for. And along with it work on your face too. Also Read - Help your body fight off pathogens by boosting immunity with regular exercise

Here, we reveal a few easy and effective ways to a chiseled jaw. Also Read - Easy floor workouts to lose stubborn back fat at home

Work on your neck

This is an easy one. Just lie down on your back and press your tongue on the on the roof of the mouth. This will activate the front neck muscles. Now, bring your chin to your chest and then lift your head off the ground by about 2 inches. Be careful not to lift your stomach or push your chin out. Start out slow and gradually increase the number of times you do this exercise. Go slow because the targeted muscles are not used that much and may cause neck strain if you put too much strain on them. Also Read - 4 strength-building workouts that you can perform with household items

Stretch your collar bone

This is a more flexible exercise and you can easily do this sitting, standing or even lying down on your back. Once you are flat on the floor, tilt your head back and up. You will feel a stretch on the muscles on either side of your throat and near your collar bone. Hold this position for as long as comfortable. Do this 10 times.

Hum your way to a contoured face

This is a great exercise to get rid of fat under the chin or what we call a double chin. Place your tongue on the roof of your mouth and push. Make a humming sound. You will feel a vibration, which activates the muscles under your chin. Do this 10 times.

Say the vowels

This will help contour the area around the mouth and the sides of the lips. Just open your mouth wide and recite the vowels one after the other. Start with ‘A’ and end with ‘U’. Exaggerate the sounds and movements of your mouth. Be careful not to show or touch your teeth while you are reciting the vowels. Repeat 10 times.

Lift your chin

Want to give yourself a chin lift? Just push your lower jaw out and lift your lower lip keeping your mouth closed. You will feel a stretch under the chin and in the jawline. Hold this position for a few seconds. Repeat 10 times.