Since, you cannot visit a physiotherapist for relief, you can try out some tried and tested exercises that can provide relief from back pain. @Shutterstock

We are in the middle of a global contagion. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed all of us indoors and we now have to spend most of our times working from and staying at home. If you look at the positive side of things, this is indeed a chance to recuperate and take a breather from your active and hectic lifestyle. But on the downside, it can be monotonous and so utterly boring. So, what do you do to break the monotony?

Household chores is a way out of the boredom. Sweeping and mopping, dusting and rearranging the furniture can keep you busy and fit. It will also ensure that you do not gain unnecessary weight because of your sudden sedentary lifestyle. But, these activities will mean that you end up using some really inactive muscles in your body. This is especially true for your back muscles. While it is good for your muscles to get some exercise, you may be in for a little pain. Since, you cannot visit a physiotherapist for relief, you can try out some tried and tested exercises that can provide relief from such back pain. These simple back exercises and stretches will also improve your strength and flexibility.

Bottom to heels stretch

This exercise is not for you if you have a knee problem.

Kneel on all fours. Keep your knees under your hips and hands under your shoulders. Your back and neck must be straight. Now slowly move your bottom back towards your heels and feel the stretch on your back. Hold this position for 20 seconds and return to starting position. Repeat 10 times.

Wall Sits

Stand with your back to a wall. Keep a distance of about 10 to 12 inches between your back and wall. Now carefully lean into the wall until your spine is flat against it. Slide down the wall slowly until your knees are bent slightly. Keep your back pressed against the wall. Hold this position 10 seconds and then carefully slide back up the wall. Repeat 10 times.

Knee rolls

Lie on your back and keep a small flat cushion under your head. Keep your knees bent and together. Keep your upper body relaxed and your chin gently tucked in. Roll your knees to one side. Keep both shoulders on the floor. Hold the stretch for 3 seconds and return to starting position. Repeat on both sides 10 times.

Press-up Back Extensions

Lie on your stomach and keep your hands directly under your shoulders. Now push down on your hands and lift your shoulders away from the floor. Keep your elbows on the floor directly beneath your shoulders. Feel the stretch on your back and spine. Hold this position for 10 seconds and return to starting position. Repeat 10 times.

Pelvic tilts

Lie on your back. Bend your knees, keep your feet straight and hip-width apart. Keep your upper body relaxed and your chin gently tucked in. Now flatten your lower back into the floor and tense your stomach muscles. Tilt your pelvis towards your heels and feel a gentle arch in your lower back. Return to starting position. Repeat 10 times.