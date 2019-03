Do you remember Dharam from ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’? Yes, you have guessed it right! We are talking about Sumit Bhardwaj, who has captured many hearts owing to his impeccable acting skills. Sumit who was also seen in soaps like ‘Silsila Pyaar Ka,’ ‘Shastri Sisters,’ and ‘Ayushman Bhava’, has now joined the cast of the soap ‘Nazar’. Sumit looks extremely fit now. We unravel his keep-fit mantra for you.

Sumit who adheres to his fitness routine, also makes it a point to work out regularly. He also follows a well-balanced diet. The chivalrous actor does weight training to stay hale and hearty.

You will spot Sumit doing dumbbell exercises. It can help you get rid of that annoying body fat. Weight training can help build muscle, as lean muscle increases so does your metabolism. A higher metabolism means that you will burn more calories all over along. Ta da, this will allow you to get back in shape. Furthermore, weight training not only strengthens muscles but your bones too. It can help increases bone density, which reduces the risk of fractures and broken bones. Various studies have also suggested that weight training can increase spinal bone density to create a strong and healthy spine.

Doing it on a regular basis can help you keep injuries at bay. Weight training may help you increase strength in your connective tissues and joints. Thus, strong joints, ligaments, and tendons are vital to prevent injury and may help in relieving pain from osteoarthritis. Also, if you are looking to strengthen your back, then you must take it up right away! It will allow you to strengthen your back, shoulders, and core, helping you to correct your bad posture so that you can stand taller, with shoulders back and that straight spine. So, a stronger back and core may prevent lower back pain. In case, you are a novice, you should do it under the supervision of your fitness expert.

Weight training can also help you de-stress. It may help stimulate endorphins. Endorphins are neurotransmitters which prevent pain, improve mood, and tackle depression. An increased in endorphins can naturally reduce anxiety and stress. So, start exercising to stay healthy.