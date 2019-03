Virat Kohli slammed his 40th ODI century in the second game of the five-match series in Nagpur on Tuesday by continuing his brilliant run of form against Australia. Owing to his century, the Indian cricket team skipper came the second cricketer ever to score 40 centuries in this format of the game along with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Moreover, India became only the second team after Australia to register 500 ODI wins. Virat Kohli has surely nailed it. Virat who is a fitness fanatic makes sure that he sticks to his exercise routine. We decode his stay-fit mantra for you.

You will spot Virat doing one-handed push-ups. It can help you develop those upper body muscles. Upper Body Muscles. The most obvious benefits of it are similar to the regular push ups: stronger arms, chest and shoulders. Moreover, the one-arm push-up may also strengthen your hips. Because of the twisting motion of your upper body, most of the weight will be on the leg that is opposite of the arm while doing it. A large portion of your body weight needs to be held up by your hip flexors. Not only this, but you will also be able to improve your balance and stamina.

He opts for weight lifting too. This is how he stays fit. You will be able to increase your bone mineral density if you do weight training. It is one of the best ways to help control bone loss as you age is to add strength training in your fitness routine. It can also promote fat-free body mass. The lean muscle mass which we all work so hard for decreases with age. So, If we fail to add strength training to our routine then it will turn into fat. You will also be able to become agile, flexible and enhance your quality of life.

Furthermore, Virat also opts for a treadmill workout. You will be able to improve your cardiovascular health due to it. Also, running on a treadmill may help your brain function better, be healthier, and make you feel happy too. Your brain will be able to release increased amounts of endorphins which are chemical compounds in your brain that make you feel happy. In turn, you will be able to tackle depression and anxiety. Look at Virat here, he is slaying it! So, like Viart, if you wish to stay in top shape then get going now!