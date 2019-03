Alia Bhatt doesn’t need any introduction. She will be seen next in ‘Kalank’ and ‘Brahmastra’, which are both being produced by Karan Johar’s banner. The super-svelte actress is always the talk of the tinsel town due to her impeccable acting skills and envious looks. Alia who is blessed with good looks has a perfect body to die for.

Alia’s trainer took to Instagram and posted a video of the beautiful actress nailing 300 air squats in 7 minutes and 20 seconds and it is the right kind of motivation you need this weekend. The hot actress who is reportedly dating Ranbir Kapoor, posted a picture of her wearing multiple stunning outfits and left us awestruck.

Also, Alia recently attended her best friend Devika Advani’s wedding in Delhi and mesmerize everyone with the choice of outfits that she wore for all the ceremonies. She was looking like a DREAM. You must be wondering about the secret behind her toned body right? Here, we tell you how Alia manages to stay fit!

Alia’s trainer posted a video on Instagram of her doing 300 air squats and captioned it as, “When you ask her to do the challenge and she makes you do it with her. Top effort @aliaabhatt – finishing that in 7:20 but next time we go lower on those squats. One day at a time – one day at a time! @karanjohar and @bindraamritpal we want to see you guys do this next! What say @aliaabhatt?”

In the video, you will spot Alia doing the squats with her trainer, giving us the perfect motivation. Also, Alia and her trainer even challenged Karan Johar to take up the squat challenge. We list out the benefits of doing air squats.

Air squats, which are also known as bodyweight squats, are used in training programs like CrossFit. They can only be done using your own body weight, while regular squats may use additional weights as well. You must feel the squat in your thighs and in your glutes.

To do it you will have to keep your feet at shoulder width apart and also pointed straight ahead. While squatting, your hips will have to move down and back. Whereas your lumbar curve should be maintained, and your heels should stay flat on the floor. Furthermore, your hips will descend lower than your knees, when you do air squats. Air squats help you build both a solid strength foundation and balance in your lower body. They tend to target your thighs, hamstrings, quadriceps, and glutes, in particular, helping you increase your muscle mass in these areas. Not only this, it may help you engage your core and allow you to strengthen it. But, in case you have severe health issues like lower back pain, you should avoid doing them. Also, speak to your doctor before undertaking any fitness programme.

So, we hope you take some fitspiration from Alia and start your weekend on a healthy note!