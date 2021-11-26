Air Pollution Can Damage Your Lungs Severely: Yoga Asanas And Exercises To Stay Safe

- Health A-Z
After COVID-19, India is now in the grip of severe air pollution. Polluted air in Delhi worsened on Friday morning due to unfavourable meteorological conditions comprising of low temperature and slow wind speed. The air quality index read 403 at 9 am, which falls in the severe category. Air pollution not only affects the quality of the air around you but also leads to a spike in respiratory diseases. According to a Lancet report, the contribution of chronic respiratory diseases in India increased from 4.5 per cent in 1990 to 6.4 per cent in 2016. Let's understand these common lung disorders.
With respiratory issues on the rise, here are some of the common lung disorders that you may suffer from:
This is a chronic health condition that leads to unexplained inflammation in the lungs. The inflammation can further lead to narrowing of the air pathways and excess mucus. Some of the symptoms are wheezing, coughing, and difficulty breathing.
This is another chronic inflammatory lung condition that can obstruct the airflow to the lungs. The obstruction can lead to certain symptoms such as breathing difficulty, mucus (sputum) production, coughing, and wheezing. According to the experts, COPD patients are at an increased risk of developing severe lung conditions such as lung cancer, heart disease, and a variety of other conditions.
This is another variation of severe COPD. In this condition, the lungs' airways are constantly inflamed as chronic bronchitis often lasts for months on end. Some of the warning symptoms of this condition are - incessant coughing, whistling sounds while breathing, wheezing, and a tightening of the chest.
