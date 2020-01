You must understand that muscle fatigue and discomfort is common but if this changes to pain then you must take stock. @Shutterstock

Regular exercise is good for health and it can boost your fitness level. But there are some exercises that are not worthy of your time and effort. In fact, some of them can also be dangerous for you. You must understand that muscle fatigue and discomfort is common but if this changes to pain then you must take stock. Also, if something hurts to much, just stop. You body may be trying too prevent you from causing damage to your muscles and bones.

Here, let us take a look at many trainers have said are actually dangerous for health. We have also listed the alternatives that you can try out instead.

Machine Leg Extensions

Avoid this because it can cause irreversible damage to your knees. This is because the machine places your knees at a wrong angle. It may not be able to carry the weight. Instead do regular squats and deadlifts. You can also try out lunges and step-ups. These exercises will build your quads and strengthen your glutes and hamstrings.

Ab Machines

These are definitely more comfortable than sit-ups. But it may actually not be providing the right workout for your abs. Instead just go for planks. It will tone your abs to perfection.

The Elliptical

This is simple and easy to use. It also requires the involvement of a smaller range of motions. That is why it is not very effective. Instead head for the rowing machine. It provides a workout to more muscle and increases your heart rate too.

Adductor Machines

These are not very effective because it involves one specific area of the body. Instead of this, do the squat. It needs more muscles more muscles and will also increase endurance.

Triceps Dips

These are supposed to strengthen your triceps. But it may just injure the muscles of your shoulder’s rotator cuff. It can lead to a painful condition where even simple tasks may become a pain. Instead go for cable pushdown and, triceps push-ups. It will tone your triceps more.

Very Light Dumbbells

If you are lifting weights, you need to actually lift weight. You are missing the point if you stick to very light dumbbells. You can start light but you have to gradually progress to heavier ones. Here you have to choose your pace. It should be challenging enough to make you sweat. But it must not cause pain.