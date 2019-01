Post pregnancy, many women are unable to pay attention to their own health because they are so engrossed in taking care of their babies. But this is when they could be doing maximum damage to their bodies. Whether it is diet, sleep or exercise, every woman post-delivery needs to focus on her own health so she can help her kid be healthy too. Many women struggle with weight loss post delivery. It is important to remember that losing pregnancy weight and becoming fit will be possible only after you exercise. But of course, after caesarean or normal delivery, care needs to be taken in order to ensure that the body doesn’t overexert itself while exercising. It is recommended that you wait for 6 weeks post the surgery to start exercising. You must consult with your doctor before embarking on any exercise program during or post pregnancy. Here are some effective and safe exercises women can do post delivery for weight loss and general fitness.

Walking: Walking is one of the most basic exercises you can do post pregnancy. This low impact, gentle exercise will pump up your blood circulation and burn fat and calories. Start with small distances and pace first. Gradually increase the distance and speed.

Kegel exercises: Kegel exercises strengthen the perineal area muscles. They are great for preventing uterine prolapse. Plus, kegel exercises can help boost your sex life after pregnancy too.

Pelvic tilt: This will help tone and strengthen your abdominal muscles and relieve backaches. Lie on your back with your knees bent. Tighten your stomach and hip muscles to tilt your pelvis, flatten your back against the floor and hold for a count of two to three seconds. Do not arch your back, stick out your abdomen or push with your feet to do this motion.

Ankle circles to enhance circulation: Make 10 circles with your ankles clockwise, then repeat counter-clockwise. Do it in different positions such as sitting or lying down. Repeat the pattern three to five times.

Leg sliding/stretches: Lie on your back with one knee bent. Keep your back flat while sliding the heel of the straight leg up and down the surface on which you are lying.

Work only within the range where you can keep your back flat.

Swimming: Any water workout including swimming are gentle on the joints. Swimming exercises all the muscles in the body, is relaxing and is also good for improving cardiovascular endurance.