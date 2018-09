Summer is about to end and before the pool subscription gets over for this year, here are your finals days when you can hit the pool and do these amazing fitness exercises. Experts say that this will help you add diversity to your workout routine. And because resistance under water is greater than usual and the impact gets lesser on the knees and the joints, this type of workout can help in muscle building. So, here are the workouts that you can do before the pool dries out.

Front walking

Step 1: Lift your leg and bend it at the knee

Step 2: Step forward and rest you step on the ground underwater.

Step 3: Repeat the process with the other leg

Lateral walking

Step 1: Lift your right leg underwater and stretch it sideways.

Step 2: Put your right leg down and move the left leg towards the right.

Squats

Step 1: Keep your feet shoulder-width apart, pointed slightly outwards.

Step 2: Push the butt back and down. Keep the back straight and knees behind the toes.

Step 3: Sit back, completely extending the hip and knee.

Frog jump

Step 1: Begin with a comfortable posture keeping your legs shoulder-width apart.

Step 2: Jump and try to touch your toes with your hands.

Step 3: Try to get both your legs into a butterfly position while you land.

Lunge