Bend your knees and lower your body as far as you can. Keeping your shoulders straight and chest up. Hold this position for a few seconds. @Shutterstock

Everybody needs strong legs. Unfortunately, leg exercises are often ignored. You need strong muscles and bones in the legs as you are super-dependent on your lower limbs for your mobility. This is precisely why you need to build up the strength of your lower body. Let us take a look at a few exercises that can effectively boost the strength of bones and muscles in your legs.

Single-Leg Deadlift

You will need weights for this exercise. Hold a dumbbell in both hands. Stand on your left leg. Your palms must face your thighs. Keep your left leg slightly bent and extend your right leg straight behind you. Your torso must be parallel to the floor. Lower the dumbbells as you move till they are almost touching the floor. Slowly return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Do this exercise 10 times.

Bulgarian Split Squat

This exercises too needs a dumbbell. Stand with your back to a step with a dumbbell in either hand. Extend your left leg back and place it on the step. Bend your knees and lower your body as far as you can. Keeping your shoulders straight and chest up. Hold this position for a few seconds. Slowly return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Do this exercise 15 times.

Banded Hip Thruster

Lie on the floor with a resistance band around both legs just below the knees. Keep your chin tucked in and lift your hips off the floor. Clench the muscles in the buttock and open and close your legs. Your shoulders, hips and knees must be in a straight line. Slowly return to the starting position. Repeat 15 times.

Calf Raise

Stand straight. Keep your feet slightly wider than hips-width apart. Keep your spine straight and abs tight. Rise up onto the balls of your feet with your knees straight. Pause and squeeze the calf muscles. Slowly return to the starting position. Repeat 15 times.

Step Up

Stand in front of a bench or step with dumbbells in either hand. Bring your arms to your chest. Place left foot on the bench and right foot on the floor. Lift your body up till you are standing on top of the bench. Your right knee must be at a 90-degree angle. Slowly return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Do this exercise 15 times.