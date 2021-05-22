Ever been to a yoga class and thought – wow I have terrible balance! Do not worry you are not the only one. There are many people to struggle with balancing their bodies. Balance is something many of us struggle with but also take for granted. Balance training workouts enhance core muscles and increase flexibility leaving you easier on your feet. Furthermore improving balance and stability offers a plethora of health benefits. Benefits Of Improving Balance Improving your balance boosts your coordination and stamina allowing you to walk more easily and slowly. Improving your stability agility and versatility would help