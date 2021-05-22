Ever been to a yoga class and thought – wow, I have terrible balance! Do not worry, you are not the only one. There are many people to struggle with balancing their bodies. Balance is something many of us struggle with but also take for granted. Balance training workouts enhance core muscles and increase flexibility, leaving you easier on your feet. Furthermore, improving balance and stability offers a plethora of health benefits.

Benefits Of Improving Balance

Improving your balance boosts your coordination and stamina, allowing you to walk more easily and slowly. Improving your stability, agility, and versatility would help you accomplish your everyday activities more easily. It also helps you do well in sports. Concentrating on your equilibrium will also assist you in concentrating and clearing your mind.

Exercises To Improve Balance

Here are some exercises that can help improve your balance and stability.

Chair Sits

Stand with your back to a chair and your feet hip-width apart.

Slowly drop the hips into the chair and stop for a second.

Then, reach with the shoes to get back up.

Do this at least 10 times.

When sitting or standing, you can keep your balance by holding on to a wall or a solid piece of furniture.

In-Place Marches

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Raise one of your knees so your leg is parallel to the board (or as close to parallel as you can get without compromising your posture).

Pause for a moment, then gently place your foot back on the concrete.

Perform ten marches on each leg, alternating between the right and left legs.

This is also another low-impact approach to enhance posture. Raising one leg at a time forces you to get more stable on one foot.

Tightrope Walk

Standing up straight, extend your arms straight out from your sides (so they are parallel to the floor).

Walk in a straight line, pausing for one or two seconds every time one of the feet lifts off the ground.

Take 15 to 20 moves, pause, and then repeat.

This exercise aids in the improvement of balance, stance, and core strength. It’s also very easy to complete without any special equipment.

Side Leg Raise

Place your hands on your shoulders and stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Lift your right leg on the side of your torso.

Maintain the spot for up to 30 seconds or as long as you can hold good form.

Return your right leg to the deck, and then repeat for your left leg. Perform the exercise ten times on each leg.

Banded Triplanar Toe Taps

Wrap a resistance band around your lower thighs, just above your knees.

On your right knee, do a single-leg, quarter-squat.

Engage the muscles in the core and hips.

Using the resistance of the band, tap your left leg forward, to the side, and straight behind you.

Do 10-20 repetitions of the exercise.

And repeat on the other side.

Do this only if you don’t have pain anywhere and healthy.