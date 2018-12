Did you know that weak core muscles can give massive back ache, poor posture, weight gain, injuires and imbalance? Your core is an extrmeely important part of your body that needs special attention when you exercise. The core includes your mid-section, abdomen section, pelvic muscles and the muscles of your lower back. These core muscles hold your body up and provide stability to your spine. In fact, many lower back injuries occur due to weak core muscles. Here is how you can build a strong and sexy core.

Table top with marching

Begin in the table-top position with lower abdominal muscles engaged, low back flat against the ground (90 degrees at your hips and knees). Then alternate tapping your heels to the ground one at a time. Between each tap, return to the starting position before alternating to the opposite leg. Tapping the ground with each heel once is one repetition. Do 10 reps and 3 – 4 sets.

Straight leg press up- rotation

While lying on your back, cross your legs and lift them straight up. Next, flatten your low back so that it thrusts your legs a few inches upwards towards the ceiling. While maintaining this position with your low back flat on the floor, slowly rock your legs side-to-side as shown. Do 10 reps and 3 – 4 sets.

Dumbbell chop

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Grab a dumbbell and hold it with both your hands above your right shoulder. You can use a 2 to 4.5kg dumbbell or even a medicinal ball. Swing the dumbbell down while bending at your hips. Swing it in such a way that it is on the outside of your left knee. Then bring the weight back to the starting position to complete one repetition. Do three sets of 15 repetitions of this exercise on each side.

TRX Pushup

TRX or Total Body Resistance Exercise involve a suspension trainer that uses gravity and your own body weight. The TRX push-up adds a new twist to the classic push-up, making it more difficult. This is because the suspension trainer adds instability to the workout. This will challenge your control level and work your chest in more directions than a standard push-up.