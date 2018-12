Do you obsess over your bra bulge every time you go inside a trial room to try out new lingerie, bra or swim suit?

This is because it is very likely that you ignore that part of the body when exercising. You don’t really pay attention to bra bulge or back fat because you rarely notice it. If having a firm and toned back without a hint of bra bulge is your dream, you must try these exercises:

Chest fly

Sit on the machine with your back straight. Hold the handles and keep your upper arms parallel to the floor. Push the handles together while you squeeze your chest, hold it for a second. Return to the starting position slowly. Repeat for required number of reps.

Pullups

Hang yourself using your arms from a bar, keep your knees bent and pull yourself up to the point where your chin clears the bar and then go back to your original position. Try to do three sets of 10 to begin with.

One arm dumbbell row

Put two dumbbells on either side of a bench. Place your left leg on the bench and bend your torso so that your upper body is parallel to the floor and place your left hand on the other top of the bench for support. Take the dumbbell in your right hand with the palm facing towards your body. Keeping your arm close to your side, raise the dumbbell towards your chest. Return the dumbbell to the starting position. After doing the desired number of reps, switch hands and repeat the same with your left.

Chest press

Lie on a flat bench. Keeping your arms shoulder-width, keep the dumbbells in both your hands and raise your hands. Then bring the dumbbells down to your chest level and slowly lift the dumbbells up in the air. Bring them back down to your chest level.