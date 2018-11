Want to get a flat belly in time for the festive and wedding season? Perform these 3 types of ab crunches to get the abs of your dreams!

Regular crunch

These crunches will work directly on your central core muscles.

Lie on the floor with both knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Bend the arms at the elbows and lock your palms at the base of your head.

Now, lift your shoulder blades off the floor by contracting the abs fully.

Lower your shoulder blades to take them back to the initial position, by allowing momentary relaxation of the abs muscles.

Repeat.

Twist crunch

These crunches work on your oblique muscles rather than your central core muscles.

Lie on the floor. Bend both the knees, keeping the feet flat on the floor.

Lock your palms behind your head.

Now, instead of crunching the regular way, crunch sideways by bringing the elbow to the opposite knee. Keep your lower back pressed onto the floor, and crunch by lifting the shoulder blades off the floor. Twist the upper body diagonally while crunching.

Do not bend your head or chest while crunching. Aim to touch the elbow to the opposite knee

Get back slowly to your initial position. Alternate between left and right twists

Bicycle crunches

These work on your lower and upper abs.

Lie on your back with your feet straight this time. You can use some support by holding the legs of a chair or table, so as to hold your back flat against the floor. Lift one of the legs, bend your knee and pull it toward your stomach

Bring back the leg to its original position and simultaneously perform the same movement with another leg. It’s the same kind of legs movement you would perform while riding a bicycle.