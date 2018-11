If you think you want to tone your legs, you must do specific exercises that target fat pockets around that area. Here are 3 exercises you must do regularly over a period of at least month to see the best results a.k.a sexy, toned legs! The best part about these exercises is that you can do them in the comfort of your home without any equipments.

Side lunges

Start with a standing position. Taking a wide step sideways, spread your legs apart, as far as you can go comfortably. Now bending to your right, lunge towards the floor. Make sure your right leg remains straight. As you lunge, take care t hat your right knee does not extend past your right toes. Stay there for three breaths and then come back to the original position. Repeat on the other side.

Squat

Stand with feet directly below your hipbones, spine erect and a dumbbell in each hand. Take your weight back into your heels and lower your body by bending the legs, leading with the bottom, and with knees directly over the middle toes. Keep your back straight. Aim to lower to 90 degrees, pause for a moment, then raise yourself back up and repeat.

Lunge

Stand with your feet below your hips with a dumbbell in each hand. Take a big step forward with your right leg, bending both knees so that the right knee aligns over the right toes, and the left knee travels towards the floor. Keep the torso upright. Pushing up through the front heel, straighten the legs and return to the start position. Next, take a big step ahead, again ensuring the knee aligns over the toes. Step back and then repeat the two moves with the left leg. Complete all repetitions.