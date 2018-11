Just do these exercises for a few weeks to see the results ©Shutterstock

From Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez, everybody likes flaunting a perfectly sculpted butt! But you don’t have to go under the knife (like many of these celebs) to get the butt of your dreams. Just do these simple exercises.

Squats:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. You can place your hands behind your head. This will be your starting position. Begin the movement by flexing your knees and hips, sitting back with your hips. Continue down to full depth if you are able, and quickly reverse the motion until you return to the starting position. As you squat, keep your head and chest up and push your knees out.

Lunges:

Stand straight with your legs slightly apart and spine erect. Look straight ahead.

Step forward with your right leg and bend both knees at a 90 degree angle. Make sure your left knee does not touch the ground. The toes of your left foot will be on the ground while the heel faces outwards. Your right leg should be in line with your right ankle and knee and not push too inwards or outwards – keep it straight. Your body should still be erect without leaning ahead and core should be engaged.

Wait in this position for 10 seconds and then go back to the starting point. Now, bring your left leg forward and repeat the process. Feel the stretch in your heels, quads and glutes. Try to keep the pressure on the knees to a minimum. If you feel the strain too much, take shorter lunge strides.

Hip Raise:

Lie on your back with your left knee bent and your right leg straight. Put your arms along your sides with palms facing down. Raise your right leg until it is in line with your left thigh. Push your hips upwards, keeping your right leg elevated. Hold this position. Do this 20 times and repeat with your other leg.

With inputs from The Bridal Diet by Nishi Grover