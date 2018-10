Pushups are great exercises to tone your upper body and get a strong core. These two pushups will help chisel every part of your shoulder, chest and arms to give you an enviable fit upper body. A strong core will essentially help build strong abdominal and back muscles. When exercising, make sure you are concentrating on your core as these muscles will prevent backaches, bad posture and will help you do your normal chores with ease without any injury. Just make sure you do these under expert supervision. Mukul Nagpaul, Owner of PMF Training tells us how these two exercises can help you get the core of your dreams.

• TRX Pushup-TRX stands for Total Body Resistance Exercise. These types of exercises are completed with a suspension trainer that usages gravity and your own body weight. There are 100’s of exercises which can be completed with these suspension straps. The TRX push-up adds a new twist to the classic push-up, making it more difficult. This is because the suspension trainer adds instability to the workout. This will challenge your control level and work your chest in more directions than a standard push-up.

• Swiss Ball Push up– Performing exercises like the plank and the push-up using a stability ball has been shown to activate twice the number of core muscles. This is because the ball is an unstable surface, and to keep yourself balanced on the ball while doing the exercise, you use many stabilizer muscles that don’t often get a good workout on weight machines, for example. The result is a better core workout and improved balance.