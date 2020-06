Are those super-sculpted, toned arms of the Bollywood beauties making you jealous? Stop envying and start sculpting your arms too. Unlike what you think, you don’t need advanced equipment or spend hours in the gym to get those perfect arms. All you need is a pair of dumbbells and 15 minutes. Choosing the right exercises is important to get the desired results. We understand the challenges you’re facing due to the lockdown, but if you have or can arranged a pair of dumbbells, it’s a good time to start working on your biceps and triceps at home. Here’s a 15-minute arm-toning workout for women, which is a sure shot way to get those killer arms. Practise this routine two to three times a week and you will be ready to flaunt your toned arms before the lockdown gets over. Get started with these 6 moves today. For best results, do three to four sets of all six exercises. Here you go: Also Read - Want to get rid of your flabby arms? Try these 5 home workouts to melt away that stubborn fat

Biceps Curl

Ready? Start with bicep curl. Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a pair of dumbbells at sides with palms facing forward. Keep your back straight and chest upright. Now, bend your elbows and curl weights toward shoulders, without moving your upper arms. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to starting position. This makes one rep. You should complete 8 to 12 reps, before moving to the next exercise. Also Read - Want to tighten and tone your arms for summer? Try these exercises

Curtsy Lunge with Biceps Curl

Here you will be working on your legs and arms at the same time. As you did in the first exercise, stand with feet hip-width apart holding a dumbbell in each hand. Now take a big step back with right leg, crossing it behind the left leg. Your hips should be facing forward. As you step back, bend knees and lower down until the right knee almost touches the floor. At the same time, perform bicep curl (following the steps above). Then come to the starting position stepping through left heel. This is one rep. Complete 8 to 12 reps on one side, then repeat with left leg. Also Read - Want to flaunt your toned muscles this summer? First melt your arm fat

Upright Row

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and stand straight keeping with feet hip-width apart. Let your arms rest in front of body. Now, raise your elbows until they reach chest-level. Slowly lower them back down to the beginning position. That’s one rep. Complete 8 to 12 reps.

Rear Delt Fly

To perform this exercise, hold a pair of dumbbells in each hand and stand with feet hip-width apart. Slightly bent your legs at the knees, and hinge at the hips while keeping your arms hang straight down from shoulders, and palms facing your body. Now, raise both arms out to the sides, and squeeze shoulder blades together. Your arms should form a “W” shape. Return to starting position. That’s one rep. Complete 8 to 12 reps.

Triceps Kickback

Unlike the above exercises, here stand with feet two-fists-width apart holding a set of dumbbells. Bent your legs at the knees and lean forward slightly. Keep your arms bent at 90- degree angles, and dumbbells on the sides of the chest. Press dumbbells back past hips hugging the side body while working your triceps. Return the arms back to 90- degrees with control. That’s one rep. Complete 8 to 12 reps.

Overhead Triceps Extension

You will use only one dumbbell here. Stand feet hip-width apart holding the dumbbell with both hands. Now lift the weight overhead, keeping your arms straight. Your hands should be at the top of the bar. Now bend elbows to lower the weights slowly behind your head, keeping upper arms straight. Pause and return to start. That’s one rep. Complete 8 to 12 reps.