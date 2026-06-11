Exercise snacks vs traditional workouts: What’s the difference?

Exercise snacks are short bursts of activity throughout the day while traditional workouts are longer planned sessions. Experts explain key differences and benefits.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 11, 2026 6:59 AM IST

Exercise snacking.

For people balancing work, family and hours spent sitting down finding the time for a full workout can be quite a task. But what if you didn't need an hour at the gym to improve your health? An increasingly popular form of exercise known as "Exercise Snacks" is showing that short and frequent bursts of activity can have health benefits.

A recent study published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging (JNHA) indicates that these mini "workouts" can improve cardiocascular fitness, muscular endurance and metabolic health making it an easy-to-integrate alternative for busy schedules. But experts warn that "Exercise Snacks" are not meant to fully replace scheduled exercises.

What are "Exercise Snacks"?

"Exercise Snacks" involve brief episodes of exercise which performed throughout the day typically lasting for 1 to 5 minutes each. These activities can include going up the stairs, brisk walking, doing squats, lunges, jumping jacks, push-ups and other bodyweight movements.

In contrast to traditional exercise programs that occur as one continuous session "Exercise Snacks" spread the movement over several shorter intervals within the day. They were originally developed as a way to help reduce sitting time and promote an active lifestyle.

What is the effect of "exercise snacks" on fitness and cardiometabolic health in physically inactive individuals? Improves cardiorespiratory fitness Time efficient Easy to integrate into daily routine NEW systematic review and meta-analysis pic.twitter.com/8vaEE0eOoD British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM) (@BJSM_BMJ) October 10, 2025

"Exercise Snacks" vs traditional exercise

According to Dr. *** there's a difference in duration and style. He explained, "Traditional exercises usually take up at least 30 to 60 minutes and can be performed as strength training, aerobic exercise, flexibility work or sports. Whereas "Exercise Snacks" on the other hand focus on quick bursts of activity that can be done anywhere at any time including home, at work or just as part of everyday movements."

Health experts state that "Exercise Snacks" are ideal for interrupting long stretches of sitting time while traditional exercise aims to improve overall physical fitness in terms of muscle mass, endurance levels, body composition, etc. And though they both work in promoting health they serve different purposes.

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What does research say?

A 2025 meta-analysis by Frontiers in Physiologyexamined 27 studies with the combined results of 970 people showing that "Exercise Snacks" significantly increased cardiorespiratory fitness, reduced body fat percentage, improved blood pressure and promoted blood sugar levels. They concluded that short, sporadic bouts of physical activity are effective at improving cardiometabolic health in adults.

A systematic review by the NIH from 2026 involving 472 participants where were conducted from 11 randomised controlled trials discovered that healthy and sub-healthy adults benefited from "Exercise Snacks" with increased peak power output, improved aerobic fitness, higher functional movement levels and better body composition. Here are some simple movements outlined by experts to get the heart rate up for a few minutes:

Go up and down the stairs for a minimum of 1 to 2 minutes

Do 15 to 20 squats

Take a brisk walk during or after meals

Perform jumping jacks during a break

Do lunges or push-ups between meetings

Although "Exercise Snacks" have the ability to increase physical activity and decrease sedentary risks health experts emphasize that it's best to add them to regular exercise rather than using them as a replacement.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional before starting, changing or intensifying any exercise routine.