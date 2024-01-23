Exercise-Post Oxygen Consumption (EPOC): How Do You Achieve It?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
EPOC, or "Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption", is the science of elevated oxygen consumption and elevated metabolism after exercise when the body recovers, repairs, and returns to its pre-exercise state. The exercise or workout begins after a car or cardiovascular exercise or begins as it refills the oxygen debt created during a workout. The science of EPOC allows our body to continue to use more oxygen to refill that oxygen debt and burn extra calories post-workout for up to 24 hours as if we were still working out. The extent and duration of EPOC's effect depend on the workout intensity, as EPOC is achieved based on individual bodies, metabolism, and hormones.
Drishti Chhabria, Fitness Coach At Orangetheory Fitness India, explains that high-intensity training is best to achieve EPOC as the harder you work and the further your body gets from the baseline, the greater the effect of EPOC.
The workouts are backed by science, designed by experts, and tracked with technology. During class, every member wears a heart rate monitor which tracks your heart rate and statistics, such as calories burned and minutes spent in each of the five zones of our training program. The data is displayed on screens around the room, as well as the equipment, which allows real-time feedback to pace and track your workout and will enable the coach to provide guidance.
