The benefits of exercise are known to all. It improves overall health and increases longevity. Exercise and sex also have a close association and the more you exercise, the better will be your sexual function and satisfaction. So, if you want to spice up your sex life, all you have to do is hit the gym. Because, with more energy, a better toned and fat-free body, you are bound to be more confident and happier too. And, this can lead to better sexual performance and more satisfaction.

MEN WHO EXERCISE MORE HAVE A HIGHER SEXUAL FUNCTION SCORE

A study at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center found that men who exercise more have better erectile and sexual function. This was regardless of race and ethnicity. The Journal of Sexual Medicine published this study.

Researchers came to this conclusion after studying nearly 300 participants who self-reported their activity levels, which researchers categorised as sedentary, mildly active, moderately active or highly active. The subjects also self-reported their sexual function, including the ability to have erections, orgasms, the quality and frequency of erections and overall sexual function.

Researchers saw that men who reported more frequent exercise, a total of 18 metabolic equivalents, or METS, per week, had higher sexual function scores, regardless of race. MET hours reflect both the total time of exercise and the intensity of exercise. A total of 18 METS can be achieved by combining exercises with different intensities but is the equivalent of two hours of strenuous exercise, such as running or swimming, 3.5 hours of moderate exercise, or six hours of light exercise.

In contrast, men of any ethnicity who exercised less reported lower levels of sexual function. Additional contributors to low sexual function included diabetes, older age, past or current smoking and coronary artery disease.

EXERCISE AND SEX: COREGASM IS A REALITY TOO

On a lighter note, researchers from Indiana University found that exercise, without any kind of sexual stimulation or fantasies, can lead to female orgasm. This is interesting because it suggests that orgasm is not necessarily a sexual event. In fact, they may teach us more about the bodily processes underlying women’s experiences of orgasm, they say. This is based on surveys administered online to 124 women who reported experiencing exercise-induced orgasms (EIO) and 246 women who experienced exercise-induced sexual pleasure (EISP). The women ranged in age from 18 to 63. Most were in a relationship or married, and about 69 per cent identified themselves as heterosexual.

Actually, this condition, though rare, is not unheard of. It also has a term, which is ‘coregasm’, because of its association with exercises for core abdominal muscles. The most common exercises associated with exercise-induced orgasm were abdominal exercises, climbing poles or ropes, biking/spinning and weight lifting. The findings are published in Sexual and Relationship Therapy.

EXERCISE AND SEX: THE BEST WORKOUTS FOR INCREASED SATISFACTION

When it comes to exercise, there is no one-size-fits-all approach, admitted researchers of the above-mentioned study and added that even some degree of exercise, even if less intense, is better than no exercise at all. Do cardio for endurance and strength training for those on-top positions. Stretching will help loosen you up and make you more flexible.

Let us take a look at a few exercises that can improve your sex life.

Kegels

These are a must if you want to spice up your sex life. They improve endurance and control by toning and strengthening the PC and perineal muscles. It can help with erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation.

How to: Imagine you need to urinate urgently. Squeeze your muscles to stop urination. Progressively increase the squeeze duration, intensity and number of reps until you tire. Be relaxed when you are doing this.

Interval training

Interval training increases stamina and endurance.

How to: First warm up for three to five minutes. Then start your intervals at full speed for at least 30 seconds. Stop and rest for a minute or two. Repeat.

The butterfly stretch

This will loosen your inner thighs and hips, the muscles needed in a variety of sexual positions.

How to: Lie down on your back and pull your legs toward your chest. Keep your soles together and your tailbone down. Use your elbows to press the knees out. Be careful not to let your head arch too far back and keep your neck and spine relaxed. Hold this posture for 15 to 30 seconds.

Push-ups

This will strengthen your upper body and core. It increases endurance and will help you on those on-top positions during sex.

How to: Take the plank position. Keep hands directly under the shoulders and feet hip-distance apart. Do not allow your pelvis to sag too low or lift too high. Lower your chest to the floor and slowly press back up.

The bench press

This will strengthen the pecs, deltoids, forearms, biceps, triceps, lats and abdominal muscles. And being on the stability ball will provide the added core and balance workout.

How to: Place your middle to lower back on a large stability ball with your feet planted firmly on the floor about hip- or shoulder-distance apart. From a goal-post position, push a pair of dumbbells straight up, directly over the chest.

Squats

Squats increase testosterone levels and also blood flow to the pelvic region, making orgasms more intense.

How to: With a dumbbell in each hand held straight down by your sides, bend at the hips and knees to squat as low as you can. Keep your back straight. As you lower, slowly raise your arms straight out in front of you to shoulder height. Drive through the heels and you will naturally lean forward a bit in the upper body for balance. Slowly rise to a standing position as you lower your arms back down to your sides to complete one rep. Repeat.