Circuit Training is one of the latest trends in the fitness industry. “It is basically clockwise fitness, a smarter way of workout, wherein you can incorporate or work on multiple fitness components like strength, endurance, flexibility, core stability, balance and agility. So, it is a combination package for any category of individual who is looking for a faster workout which could be done for 25-30 minutes,” says Sagar Pednekar, Technical Training Head, Gold’s Gym India.

Here, Pednekar explains the benefits of circuit training. It comprises a power bag, power sled, kettlebell rack, rebounder, tyre and hammer, slam ball or sand ball and a climbing net. There would be 8 to 10 different workout accessories which are like a station and at every station, there would be one member performing that particular exercise for a period of 1 minute. After doing the exercise for a minute, you need to move on to the next station. So likewise, you will be continuously working out for 8 to 10 minutes completing 1 circuit without a break. It is a competition with yourself about how fast, how quick and how you can perform in a much better way so that it will individually help you by working on different fitness components. If you give yourself 3-4 days a week, definitely your fitness levels will get better, making you functionally fit. It is more so related to functional fitness and not specifically the traditional form of workout. It is working on all the muscle groups collectively also focusing on building up the efficiency of the heart and making you more agile.

Benefits of circuit training

• The one important benefit of circuit training is that you would get a better amount of fat loss as such kinds of workouts target multiple joints involving multiple muscle groups together. It helps to raise your metabolic rate to a higher level and that is what is required for weight loss.

• It improves your functionality that is the ability to perform or react in a better way in day to day life or activities.

• It also improves your bone density, bone density is again something related to more exertion given to the body, so the more you work out there is more absorption of calcium in your bones and when you supplement it from the food that you eat it is rightly absorbed by your bones but for this process to happen your body needs to be exerted and this is what happens when you perform clockwise fitness.

• Also, it uplifts your mood, enhances your blood circulation and helps you to slow down your ageing.

Precautions

If any individual who is physically disabled having any kind of deformities like a knee or back pain, has an undergone any surgery, has hypertensive or high blood pressure issues, bone-related problem or asthma then it is not advisable for them to take up this form of workout. Such individuals require more one on one attention to help them achieve their fitness goals.