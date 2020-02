Shakira left the audience awestruck at the Super Bowl Halftime Show when she showed off her famous dance moves, as well as her killer abs. Good news is the secret behind Shakira’s perfectly sculpted abs is now revealed. And it turns out to be trainer Anna Kaiser’s comprehensive workout routine that stretches every abdominal muscle. Dear ladies, so stop being jealous of her and make some moves to get those killer abs.

Kaiser’s sculpting philosophy is a 360-degree approach that involves multiple types of muscular contractions and angles, as well as tempos. These exercises will target all the muscles in your midsection—the transverse abdominis (deepest layer), the rectus abdominis (middle layer), and the external and internal obliques. Now let’s try the Shakira moves.

Side Needle

How to do it – Lie faceup, with legs lifted towards the left. Keep your right arm on floor above head and left arm at shoulder level, keeping palm down. Now, press your left palm and try to sit up onto left hip, with your right arm reaching for toes. Lower back for two counts. Do 10 reps per side.

Side Swim

Begin with right side lunge. Extend your torso over right thigh and gaze up. Raise your left arm overhead and straighten your right arm toward floor. Now engaging your abs, lift your right arm. After two counts, return to starting position. That’s 1 rep. Do 15 reps per side.

Passé Roll

First lie faceup with left leg raise above the floor, right leg bent with sole parallel to floor, and hands clasped behind head. Now lift your hips off floor for one count, then slowly return to start position for two counts. That’s 1 rep. Do 10 reps per side.

Swizzle

Stand straight with arms bent towards the front, elbows wide. Now jump high, rotating hips left. Keep your chest forward while landing. Return to start position. That’s 1 rep. Do 15 reps per side.

Screwdriver

Position yourself in forearm plank. In two counts, rotate your torso right to form a side plank, then bring your right hand to hip. Hold the position for two counts and return to start. That’s 1 rep. Do 10 reps per side, resting one minute between sides.

Oblique Curtsy

Stand with your left leg crossed slightly behind right, and hands clasped behind head. Now bend your knees to 90 degrees, with left heel high, and right hand reaching the floor. Keep your shoulders and hips facing forward while keeping abs engaged. Return to start in one count. That’s 1 rep. Do 15 reps per side.