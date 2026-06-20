Endurance exercise linked to atrial fibrillation in middle-aged men with cycling linked to higher odds

A team of scientists led by Jarne De Paepe suggests middle-aged men with extensive endurance exercise histories may face higher odds of atrial fibrillation with cycling showing an independent association.

Heart Health

Exercise is considered to be one of the most beneficial activities to maintain heart health, prevent chronic diseases and improve overall wellbeing. But experts warn that prolonged endurance activity over many years can have an unwanted consequence. A new study published on 22 May in the European Heart Journal Open led by Jarne De Paepe, MD of KU Leuven Belgium claims that middle-aged men who had the most endurance training were more likely to have experienced two prevalent heart rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation (AF) or atrial flutter.

What did the Study Show?

Researchers conducted a cross-sectional analysis of 3,939 men who were recruited in Belgium from October 2018 to May 2022. The average age of the participants at the start of the study was between 55 and 59 years who were thoroughly screened with questionnaires pertaining to cardiovascular health, medication use, history of heart conditions and sports use.

Scientists also examined 22 activities that included cycling, running, rowing, swimming, duathlon and triathlon. The hours participants exercised per week were multiplied by the number of years of participation to estimate lifetime exposure to exercise. Later participants were divided into four groups Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4 according to total lifetime exercise hours.

Correlation between exercise and AF

Overall 7.5 per cent of respondents reported a history of atrial fibrillation (AF) or atrial flutter. The findings showed that people who had a higher lifetime exposure to exercise are more likely to have heart rhythm disorders. While about 4.8 per cent of men in the lowest exercise group reported AF or atrial flutter the same spiked to 9.6 per cent in the highest exercise group.

Researchers determined that when they took into account traditional cardiovascular risk factors men in the second quartile of exercise had a 1.86 times higher risk of having AF or atrial flutter than men in the lowest quartile. The odds increased to 1.90 fold in the third quartile and 2.16 fold in the highest quartile.

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is more than just an irregular heartbeat It can significantly increase your risk of stroke. Let's talk about what triggers it and how you can manage it effectively. Thread below #HeartHealth#AFibAwarenesspic.twitter.com/BevOn8b77g Zain Khalpey, MD, PhD, FACS (@ZainKhalpey) January 8, 2025

Cycling Shows Independent Association

Among the endurance sports analysed cycling was independently linked to a higher risk of heart rhythm abnormalities. The study concluded that although traditional risk factors and total amount of exercise remained the same cycling was associated with a 1.51 times increased risk of reporting atrial fibrillation (AF) or atrial flutter.

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What is Atrial Fibrillation?

Atrial fibrillation is a heart rate that is irregular and may fasten resulting from a mismatch in the rhythm of the upper and lower chambers of the heart. While some people may not develop any symptoms some of the most common signs include palpitations, tiredness, shortness of breath, dizziness and decreased exercise capacity. Experts suggest that when these symptoms are left untreated AF can lead to a stroke, heart failure and other cardiovascular problems.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional before making exercise or health decisions.