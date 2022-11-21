Tech giant and multi-billionaire Elon Musk has been in the highlight ever since he took control of Twitter as the CEO. Apart from all the changes that Musk is making on the social media platform Twitter, he is also making headlines for his massive weight loss transformation. Elon Musk has lost over 13kgs. Yes, you read that right!
In response to a tweet, the tech giant revealed that he lost nearly 30 lbs (13kg). In a tweet where one of the users wrote: "You've lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work." Musk replied saying - "Down 30 lbs (13.6 kg)."
The Twitter CEO revealed his fitness formula and shared that the one combination that worked for his weightloss transformation journey was 'fasting and the absence of tasty food'.
Musk also added that he is on diabetes medication. "Ozempic/Wegovy to remain healthy and fit."Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me," Musk tweeted.
What's made the most difference Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) November 16, 2022
You may like to read
Ozempic/Wegovy: The Diabetes Medicine
What is the medicine that Elon Musk is taking to keep diabetes under control? The Twitter boss is taking Ozempic/Wegovy. Ozempic is a brand-name prescription medication that is prescribed to people who are suffering from high blood sugar levels (with type 2 diabetes). Elong Musk also follows a strict diet and exercise routine to keep diabetes under control. The medicine also helps in decreasing appetite and helps in managing weight.
Elon Musk Workout Routine
In an interview, Elon Musk revealed that he spends time lifting weights ad running on the treadmill while watching TV. He also loves to dabble in karate, judo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. "To be completely frank, I would not exercise at all if I could," said Musk. "I prefer not to exercise."
(Disclaimer: Do not make changes to your diet or daily routine without consulting your doctor, or dietician. This is also very important for all those who are taking any medication.)